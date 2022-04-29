“Russell is an excellent player but he makes mistakes at times” - Ian Bishop reflects on KKR all-rounder’s rash dismissal in IPL 2022 match vs DC

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has urged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell to reflect on his rash dismissal in the IPL 2022 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 28. Bishop admitted that while the 33-year-old is a quality cricketer, he is prone to making basic errors at times.

Russell was dismissed for a three-ball duck as he charged down the track to left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and was stumped. The right-handed batter’s wicket left Kolkata in deep strife at 83 for 6 in the 14th over.

Reflecting on the West Indian all-rounder’s mad dash down the wicket, Bishop said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo that he could have been a bit thoughtful. He added that Russell got it wrong, given the situation of the match.

The former pacer opined:

“Andre Russell is an excellent player but he makes mistakes at times. He could have said, 'Kuldeep is the wicket-taker. If I see this over off, maybe take a run a ball, I can then tear into the seamers and that one Lalit Yadav over if it is bowled later on'. I think Russell got it wrong. He’s a brilliant player. He’s been batting well."

"I think he’ll reflect on this dismissal and say - 'next time I’ll do this differently'.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #DCvKKR #TATAIPL Kuldeep Yadav has picked up his fourth wicket and Andre Russell goes for a duck.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-41 Kuldeep Yadav has picked up his fourth wicket and Andre Russell goes for a duck.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-41 #DCvKKR #TATAIPL https://t.co/Gu3aAvyJvI

While most of Kolkata’s other batters have struggled in IPL 2022, the West Indies all-rounder has been impressive. In nine matches, he has smashed 227 runs at a strike rate of 175.97.

“KKR have more questions to answer than Delhi” - Ian Bishop

Bishop added that while both Delhi and Kolkata have issues to deal with, there are greater problems for the latter side. The 54-year-old elaborated:

“KKR have more questions to answer than Delhi. The opening partnership isn’t doing the job. They have issues with their end of innings bowling. They had to give Venkatesh Iyer an important over tonight. Delhi, with their team, when everyone is fit, seem to have a larger potential upside.”

Chipping in on the debate, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori added that KKR opener Aaron Finch’s struggles have not helped the side as he was brought in to boost the batting. He opined:

“Aaron Finch has been unsettled. He came in after 4-5 games, he missed a game through injury and that probably sums up their tournament. None of their players have just been able to get going.”

Kolkata’s defeat on Thursday was their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2022. They have managed only three wins in nine matches and languish in eighth place in the table.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit