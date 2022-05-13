"If this is indeed a champion team, they will look to finish in the top two" - Ajay Jadeja on RCB's playoff aspirations in IPL 2022

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja believes that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should aim to finish in the top two of the points table. The Faf du Plessis-led side currently have 14 points to their name with two matches remaining in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The door for the three-time finalists to make it to the top two is slightly ajar at the moment. Both the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have lost their respective previous matches.

RCB will have to win both of their remaining matches, the last of which is against the KL Rahul-led LSG to finish with 18 points and possibly make it to Qualifier 1.

Opining that RCB have played like a champion side barring their three-match losing streak midway through the tournament, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Ever since Rajat Patidar has come into the playing XI, he has not given the team even a chance to think about a change. I found him to be the most impressive player in their last match. Apart from that three-match losing spell in the middle, they have played like a champion side. Now, if this is indeed a champion team, they will look to finish in the top two. "

The Royal Challengers are looking to make it into the playoffs for the third year in succession. The franchise failed to finish in the top two on both occasions in the UAE and were knocked out in the Eliminator contest.

"The wicket at the Brabourne should suit him" - Ajay Jadeja on RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been an important component in RCB's setup despite not having the best of seasons. The Australian has scored 193 runs in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 163.19. He has also rolled his arm over as part of an extensive and versatile bowling attack.

Jadeja believes that the pitch at Brabourne would suit Maxwell's style of play. He also named the Australian as his player to watch out for during RCB's clash against the Punjab Kings tonight (May 13). The former Indian batter said:

"Player to watch out for would be Glenn Maxwell for me. Has not done much with the bat, but the wicket at the Brabourne should suit [him]. Bowlers have been winning matches for them recently."

The du Plessis-led side have lost both of their matches at the Brabourne Stadium. This includes a humiliating nine-wicket loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they were bundled out for 67.

