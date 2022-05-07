"If RR go to the final, Jos Buttler will break Virat Kohli's record" - Harbhajan Singh amid IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rajasthan Riyals (RR) star Jos Buttler has the ability to break Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in an IPL season. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain scored a staggering 973 runs in the 2016 season and many felt such a record was almost impossible to break.

However, Buttler has had a sensational IPL so far, scoring 588 runs from 10 games at a fantastic average of 65.33 with three centuries and as many fifties to his name. Harbhajan Singh reckons that if RR make their way to the final, Buttler might have ample opportunities to overhaul Kohli's record.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', Harbhajan Singh opined that if the pitches don't slow down, Buttler is capable of breaking the 973-run barrier. He said:

"He (Buttler) definitely has the capability (to break Kohli's record). With the way he is batting and the kind of form he has shown, it is very difficult to stop him. However, the pitches will slow down and it will be interesting to see how he tackles spin. But if the wickets remain good, Buttler can break the record. If RR play all 17 games and go to the final, I think he will go ahead of Kohli."

Harbhajan Singh on Chahal vs Livingstone

One of the key player battles when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on RR today will be that between leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the dangerous Liam Livingstone.

Chahal is the current Purple Cap holder, while Livingstone hit the longest six in IPL 2022 (117m) so far in his previous game. The England star likes to dominate the spinners, but Chahal too is a very clever bowler.

Harbhajan Singh feels this match-up could prove to be a pivotal moment in the game. He stated:

"(On Chahal against Livingstone). It will be an interesting contest. Chahal is a champion bowler and Livingstone doesn't believe in blocking deliveries. So it will be interesting to see whether he takes on Chahal or plays him out and attacks other bowlers."

RR will be keen to bounce back from their two consecutive defeats. However, PBKS have all the momentum with them after a thumping win over the Gujarat Titans.

