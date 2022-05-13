"If they had scored even 25 runs more, result could have been different" - Piyush Chawla on CSK's dismal batting performance in IPL 2022

Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla was impressed with the way Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni batted despite his team registering their second-lowest IPL score. The 40-year-old showed the right template to bat on a tricky surface, but failed to get much support at the other end.

Dhoni remained stranded at one end on 36, while CSK were bowled out for just 97 with as many as four overs to spare. Piyush Chawla firmly believes that had CSK posted a total of close to 120, the game would have been much closer.

Speaking to ESPNCiricinfo, Piyush Chawla explained how well Dhoni tackled the situation and ensured he kept one end safe. He said:

"He (Dhoni) kept one end intact, but wickets kept on falling at the other end. If they had played out their entire 20 overs and scored even 25 more runs, the result of the game could have been something different."

Chawla added:

"Dhoni had the capability to take his team to 120, but didn't get enough support. He showed how to bat in tough conditions by hitting big shots and also respecting the good balls."

Piyush Chawla on Tilak Varma & Hrithik Shokeen's partnership against CSK

Although MI had just 98 runs to chase, CSK's left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary did his best to ruffle some feathers in the Mumbai camp. The new-ball bowler picked up three wickets and got some much-needed support from Simarjeet Singh, who scalped one of his own, from the other end.

At one point, MI were reeling at 33/4 and the game could have gone anywhere. However, MI's find of the season Tilak Varma settled the nerves with a crucial 48-run partnership alongside Hrithik Shokeen. The pair ensured CSK suffered their eighth defeat of the campaign and pushed them out of playoff contention.

Here's what Piyush Chawla had to say about the way the two youngsters batted:

"When you have just 97 runs to defend, it looks like most of the game has been lost. However, at 35/4, if two more wickets had fallen, the game could have slipped out of Mumbai's grasp. But you need to give credit to Tilak Varma for the way he batted maturely and also the way Hrithik Shokeen supported him."

Tilak Varma has scored a staggering 368 runs in 12 games in his debut IPL season at an average of almost 41. He is turning out to be the front-runner for the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

