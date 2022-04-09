"If you don't trust him to bat 6 overs, why play him?" - Aakash Chopra disappointed with MI's usage of Kieron Pollard in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) are not making the best use of West Indies power-hitter Kieron Pollard. The 34-year-old walked out to bat at No. 6 in their last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and smashed 22 runs off just five balls.

Aakash Chopra feels MI have doubts over Pollard's capability to bat for long periods of time and perhaps that's why they are using him as a dasher. The 44-year-old has urged Mumbai to unleash Pollard against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers in their clash tonight.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why Pollard should bat a bit higher up the order for MI. He said:

"If a player like Pollard can be so destructive then he needs to be sent up the order. Make use of his abilities. I think he is being underutilized. If you don't trust him to play six overs then why play him? If you trust him then please give him six overs to bat and send him in front of Wanindu, Harshal and Siraj."

Chopra also reminded MI of the way Pat Cummins smashed their bowlers in the previous game as they focused on getting Andre Russell out. Explaining that Pollard can do a similar kind of damage to RCB, he said:

"He has the ability to change games. When he comes to bat in the middle-overs, captains have to change their thinking and they need to bring their strike bowlers and then those who bat at the end can explode. So this is what he does and this is what Andre Russell did, remember when he came out to bat you used all your bowlers, and then Pat Cummins took it away in the end."

Wish both Rohit and Kohli score runs: Aakash Chopra

While speaking about RCB, Aakash Chopra didn't have many weaknesses to point out to. However, he feels they will be concerned about being a bit overdependent on Wanindu Hasaranga as he is their lone specialist spinner.

The 44-year-old also believes RCB would like their former captain Virat Kohli to hit top gear with the bat, something that the 33-year-old hasn't been able to do so far. On this, Chopra stated:

"There are no pertinent problems in RCB, but their spin looks a bit weak. Because Wanindu Hasaranga has been good but in this match, conditions are going to be different. Run-machine Kohli is not scoring runs. I wish both Rohit and Kohli score runs and whoever plays well, wins."

MI will be hungry to make a strong comeback in the series and Rohit Sharma will need to lead by example both with the bat and as the captain.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee