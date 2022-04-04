"IPL Cup? No, give me Orange Cap!" - Fans slam 'stat padder' KL Rahul and question his strike rate against SRH in IPL 2022

Questions have been raised about KL Rahul's strike rate in the IPL over the past few seasons. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain played a responsible knock of 68, but took 50 balls to reach the score as his team posted 169/7 in their 20 overs.
LSG lost three quick wickets in the powerplay, but KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stabilized the innings. Hooda then went berserk and scored a quickfire 51 off 33 balls. Ayush Badoni also continued his fantastic form with a handy cameo of 19.
But with the likes of Jason Holder to follow, fans on Twitter felt that Rahul should have shown a bit of urgency in his batting. They feel the former Punjab Kings captain hasn't adopted a new approach to his batting despite arriving at a new franchise.
Here are some of the reactions:
KL Rahul's 68 takes LSG to 169/7
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first as dew could play a part and help them while chasing. SRH got off to a sensational start with the ball as powerplay specialist Washington Sundar sent back the dangerous Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.
Manish Pandey tried to up the ante, but after a couple of good shots, even he perished. It was down to KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to rebuild the innings and they absorbed the pressure for some overs.
Around the halfway mark, Hooda began to take the game to the opposition while Rahul was happy playing second fiddle. After Hooda departed, Rahul played some shots off Sundar's bowling. T Natarajan was back into the attack and picked up the wickets of the LSG skipper and Krunal Pandya in the same over.
However, another smart innings from Ayush Badoni and a six from Jason Holder ensured that LSG had a decent total on the board to defend. Rahul and his men have started well with the ball, sending back the SRH openers within the powerplay.
It will be interesting to see which way the game swings as this match is likely to go right down to the wire.