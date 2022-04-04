"IPL Cup? No, give me Orange Cap!" - Fans slam 'stat padder' KL Rahul and question his strike rate against SRH in IPL 2022

Questions have been raised about KL Rahul's strike rate in the IPL over the past few seasons. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain played a responsible knock of 68, but took 50 balls to reach the score as his team posted 169/7 in their 20 overs.

LSG lost three quick wickets in the powerplay, but KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stabilized the innings. Hooda then went berserk and scored a quickfire 51 off 33 balls. Ayush Badoni also continued his fantastic form with a handy cameo of 19.

But with the likes of Jason Holder to follow, fans on Twitter felt that Rahul should have shown a bit of urgency in his batting. They feel the former Punjab Kings captain hasn't adopted a new approach to his batting despite arriving at a new franchise.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sai @akakrcb6 KL Rahul innings would be bad innings if not Sundar Over recover... Still average innings. KL Rahul innings would be bad innings if not Sundar Over recover... Still average innings.

Amit @nottheamit Typical KL Rahul innings. Was at the crease for 18.1 overs and gets 68 Typical KL Rahul innings. Was at the crease for 18.1 overs and gets 68

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #SRHvLSG Academy is delighted to see senior post holder of 40s ball fifty department KL Rahul performed as per rule and then amazing TukTuk Innings by Lord Manish Sir,Dekock and Lewis Academy is delighted to see senior post holder of 40s ball fifty department KL Rahul performed as per rule and then amazing TukTuk Innings by Lord Manish Sir,Dekock and Lewis 🔥😍 #SRHvLSG https://t.co/0rSVvRD337

Uday Kiran @udyktweets KL Rahul eats up 50 balls to score 68 runs.



PBKS Fans to LSG Fans: KL Rahul eats up 50 balls to score 68 runs.PBKS Fans to LSG Fans: https://t.co/lrCqM2hZNR

Nimita✨ @nimxs_12 Around 13-14th over, LSG was only 3 wicket down and Hooda was firing and Holder, Badoni, Krunal were yet to come.

Still KL Rahul didn't went for boundaries. Only Singles. Can't u understand why !!



Nothing against KL, but ONLY reason if LSG loses today : Around 13-14th over, LSG was only 3 wicket down and Hooda was firing and Holder, Badoni, Krunal were yet to come.Still KL Rahul didn't went for boundaries. Only Singles. Can't u understand why !!Nothing against KL, but ONLY reason if LSG loses today : https://t.co/12Qv6LWxyl

Varad @pullseyes The most KL Rahul innings ever. The most KL Rahul innings ever.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Lucknow captain KL Rahul in 40 balls. A steady knock so far, but need a strong finishing from him. Fifty by Lucknow captain KL Rahul in 40 balls. A steady knock so far, but need a strong finishing from him. Is this the slowest T20 half-century of KL Rahul? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Is this the slowest T20 half-century of KL Rahul? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Pranjal @Pranjal_one8 Team changes, KL Rahul carryjob doesn't Team changes, KL Rahul carryjob doesn't

Pushkar 🐑 @musafir_hu_yar KL Rahul still carrying Pbks batting line up even in LSG KL Rahul still carrying Pbks batting line up even in LSG

bolddiaries @shakir76307543 #KLRahul #IPL What an innings from KL Rahul . On course to win another orange cap at the expense of his team & teammates. #LSGvSRH What an innings from KL Rahul . On course to win another orange cap at the expense of his team & teammates. #LSGvSRH #KLRahul #IPL https://t.co/4l6H3L0IvD

Rcb Vada Vanguda Maire @Jack04000482 Ipl Cup

No give me the orange cap - Kl Rahul Ipl Cup No give me the orange cap - Kl Rahul https://t.co/y6YchfeLP3

KL Rahul's 68 takes LSG to 169/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first as dew could play a part and help them while chasing. SRH got off to a sensational start with the ball as powerplay specialist Washington Sundar sent back the dangerous Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.

Manish Pandey tried to up the ante, but after a couple of good shots, even he perished. It was down to KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to rebuild the innings and they absorbed the pressure for some overs.

Around the halfway mark, Hooda began to take the game to the opposition while Rahul was happy playing second fiddle. After Hooda departed, Rahul played some shots off Sundar's bowling. T Natarajan was back into the attack and picked up the wickets of the LSG skipper and Krunal Pandya in the same over.

However, another smart innings from Ayush Badoni and a six from Jason Holder ensured that LSG had a decent total on the board to defend. Rahul and his men have started well with the ball, sending back the SRH openers within the powerplay.

It will be interesting to see which way the game swings as this match is likely to go right down to the wire.

Edited by Parimal