"IPL Cup? No, give me Orange Cap!" - Fans slam 'stat padder' KL Rahul and question his strike rate against SRH in IPL 2022

Fans weren't happy about KL Rahul taking 50 deliveries to score his 68 runs (P.C.:iplt20,com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 04, 2022 10:15 PM IST
News

Questions have been raised about KL Rahul's strike rate in the IPL over the past few seasons. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain played a responsible knock of 68, but took 50 balls to reach the score as his team posted 169/7 in their 20 overs.

LSG lost three quick wickets in the powerplay, but KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stabilized the innings. Hooda then went berserk and scored a quickfire 51 off 33 balls. Ayush Badoni also continued his fantastic form with a handy cameo of 19.

But with the likes of Jason Holder to follow, fans on Twitter felt that Rahul should have shown a bit of urgency in his batting. They feel the former Punjab Kings captain hasn't adopted a new approach to his batting despite arriving at a new franchise.

Here are some of the reactions:

KL Rahul innings would be bad innings if not Sundar Over recover... Still average innings.
Typical KL Rahul innings. Was at the crease for 18.1 overs and gets 68
Academy is delighted to see senior post holder of 40s ball fifty department KL Rahul performed as per rule and then amazing TukTuk Innings by Lord Manish Sir,Dekock and Lewis 🔥😍 #SRHvLSG https://t.co/0rSVvRD337
KL Rahul eats up 50 balls to score 68 runs.PBKS Fans to LSG Fans: https://t.co/lrCqM2hZNR
Around 13-14th over, LSG was only 3 wicket down and Hooda was firing and Holder, Badoni, Krunal were yet to come.Still KL Rahul didn't went for boundaries. Only Singles. Can't u understand why !!Nothing against KL, but ONLY reason if LSG loses today : https://t.co/12Qv6LWxyl
The most KL Rahul innings ever.
KL Rahul hasn't played 88 IPL innings. He's played this innings 88 times. #IPL2022 #SRHvLSG
SRH at half-way remembering KL Rahul's captaincy in defending totals. 😂😂#IPL2022 #SRHvsLSG #LSGVSSRH #KLRahul https://t.co/jIIdKZVy0c
Is this the slowest T20 half-century of KL Rahul? twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…
Team changes, KL Rahul carryjob doesn't
KL Rahul still carrying Pbks batting line up even in LSG
Well set KL Rahul batting after facing 45 balls is finished ✍️ twitter.com/Bringbackold_1…
What an innings from KL Rahul . On course to win another orange cap at the expense of his team & teammates. #LSGvSRH #KLRahul #IPL https://t.co/4l6H3L0IvD
Ipl Cup No give me the orange cap - Kl Rahul https://t.co/y6YchfeLP3
Statpadder KL Rahul be like :- https://t.co/7MHgwm4VtK

KL Rahul's 68 takes LSG to 169/7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first as dew could play a part and help them while chasing. SRH got off to a sensational start with the ball as powerplay specialist Washington Sundar sent back the dangerous Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis.

Manish Pandey tried to up the ante, but after a couple of good shots, even he perished. It was down to KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to rebuild the innings and they absorbed the pressure for some overs.

Around the halfway mark, Hooda began to take the game to the opposition while Rahul was happy playing second fiddle. After Hooda departed, Rahul played some shots off Sundar's bowling. T Natarajan was back into the attack and picked up the wickets of the LSG skipper and Krunal Pandya in the same over.

However, another smart innings from Ayush Badoni and a six from Jason Holder ensured that LSG had a decent total on the board to defend. Rahul and his men have started well with the ball, sending back the SRH openers within the powerplay.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which way the game swings as this match is likely to go right down to the wire.

Edited by Parimal
