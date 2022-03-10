"It was a dream to be a part of this team" - New MI recruit Jaydev Unadkat arrives in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has arrived in Mumbai to join the team ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Unadkat expressed his excitement at being a part of the five-time champions and is looking forward to having a fantastic season.

Jaydev Unadkat was bought by MI in the IPL 2022 auction for INR 1.3 crores. The 30-year-old believes the pitches in Mumbai will suit fast bowling and is keen to make an impact for his new side.

In a video posted on MI's official YouTube channel, here's what Unadkat had to say:

"It feels great. I am really looking forward for the season. It was a dream to be a part of this team. I think it is one of my favourite grounds, the Wankhede. Not just Wankhede, I think Mumbai in general supports fast bowlers. So looking forward to playing on all the grounds here in Mumbai. Let's bring the cup back home, paltan!"

Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat 🏼 twitter.com/tweeetbro/stat… Funny Molecule 🍻 @tweeetbro @JUnadkat At what pace would you bowl, bro? @JUnadkat At what pace would you bowl, bro? At a pace which gets me wickets, even on the flat tracks at my home ground. If you want to see the numbers, keep a wider perspective and check all columns..! At a pace which gets me wickets, even on the flat tracks at my home ground. If you want to see the numbers, keep a wider perspective and check all columns..! 😉🙌🏼 twitter.com/tweeetbro/stat…

Can Jaydev Unadkat rediscover his mojo?

Jaydev Unadkat has been a part of the IPL since 2010. After a few inconsistent seasons, the left-arm pacer set the stage on fire for the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 edition.

Unadkat picked up 24 wickets in 12 games that season and was one of the main reasons Steve Smith and his men reached the final. He received a big payday the following season from the Rajasthan Royals, but hasn't been able to set the stage ablaze since then.

Picking up just eight wickets in the last two seasons combined, Unadkat looked to be a tricky buy for MI in the auction. However, the Saurashtra captain has performed sensationally in domestic cricket and will be keen to replicate that form into the IPL.

With MI no longer having the services of Trent Boult, Unadkat could be a possible new ball option alongside Jasprit Bumrah. This will also open up an overseas spot which can be used by MI to strengthen their batting.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra