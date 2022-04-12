"It is very important that you don't carry the baggage further" - Jasprit Bumrah's advice to MI teammate Daniel Sams 

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Daniel Sams faced the brunt of Pat Cummins' stunning batting assault during the side's clash last week against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The bowler was taken to the cleaners by his countryman and conceded 50 runs from his three overs in the match.

Senior MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah believes that any bowler can have a bad day, especially in the shortest format of the game. He recently stated that it is important not to carry the baggage of past matches in upcoming fixtures.

Bumrah made these remarks while speaking at a pre-match conference ahead of MI's forthcoming encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He said:

"This is T20 cricket and anybody can get targeted and anybody can have a good game or a bad game. It is very important that you don't carry the baggage further because there are back-to-back matches and you need to move on quickly.

"He understands that being an experienced cricketer. Every bowler has got hit in the past and everybody has become thick-skinned. We are discussing how we can help him if there is such a scenario again."

It is worth mentioning that Sams' miserable spell against KKR cost him his place in the team's playing XI in their subsequent match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The five-time champions are still in search of their maiden win and have lost each of their first four games in IPL 2022. Bumrah feels that one needs to understand that the team is going through a transitional phase.

The 28-year-old pointed out that the newer players are still getting used to the franchise and the team.

"Every team goes through a transitional phase as there has been a big auction and two new teams have come. So a lot of our old players have gone into different teams.

"It is a phase that every cricketer understands and every team goes through that. We are in that phase and we have got a new group. We have also got some of our old guys too, but there are a lot of new players who are still understanding the team and the franchise."

The Rohit Sharma-led side will next be seen in action on Wednesday when they take on PBKS in the 23rd league match of the season. The much-awaited tie will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

"We aren't focusing too far ahead" - Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking about MI's tendency to start slow, Bumrah suggested that they will not rely on their past performances, given that this is a new team.

While he acknowledged that the side have struggled to get going, he is hopeful of them staging a turnaround.

Jasprit Bumrah explained:

"Whatever has happened in the past is in the past. History doesn't really matter because that was a different team at a different time. Yes, things have not gone according to plan, but we keep on fighting and finding our way.

"Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions and we are trying to do that. We aren't focusing too far ahead and we're just focusing on what we can do in the next match."

MI are currently languishing in the bottom half of the IPL points table. They occupy the penultimate position in the standings and are yet to get off the mark. Watch Jasprit Bumrah's full video here:

