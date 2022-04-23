"It's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Russell and Inshallah!" - Fans roast Kolkata batting for losing 4 games in a row in IPL 2022

Despite Andre Russell's best efforts, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) couldn't get over the line against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as they lost by eight runs on Saturday. Chasing a rather modest target of 157, KKR kept on losing too many wickets at regular intervals, which led them to their fourth consecutive loss this season.
The bowlers did a great job of restricting the Titans to just 156/9 in their 20 overs. But once again, the holes in the team's top-order left too much for the likes of Russell to do.
Kolkata fans on Twitter were disappointed to see their team lose four games in a row as their batting got exposed once again. Some also trolled KKR batting for not being able to reach a modest target on a good pitch.
KKR got off to a horrible start in the powerplay
The Knight Riders tried another new opening combination in Sam Billings and Sunil Narine this time. However, it didn't work out as both departed cheaply. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana also departed shortly afterwards, with KKR reeling at 34/4.
Rinku Singh was then joined by Venkatesh Iyer as the duo tried to stabilize Kolkata's chase. However, after some consolidation, Rinku had to go for a big shot due to the required run rate and perished in his attempt.
Andre Russell was caught early in his innings, but received a big reprieve as pacer Yash Dayal overstepped. The big-hitter made GT pay and kept on playing big shots to take the game deep.
The Knight Riders unfortunately kept on losing wickets at the other end and it came down to 18 from the last over. Russell smashed the first ball for a six, but a fantastic catch from Lockie Ferguson proved to be the end of the dangerman and the final nail in the coffin for the chasing team.
Kolkata have kept losing their way big time this season. Shreyas Iyer and the think tank will need to come up with some quick solutions if they want to salvage their season.
