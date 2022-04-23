"It's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Russell and Inshallah!" - Fans roast Kolkata batting for losing 4 games in a row in IPL 2022

Despite Andre Russell's best efforts, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) couldn't get over the line against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as they lost by eight runs on Saturday. Chasing a rather modest target of 157, KKR kept on losing too many wickets at regular intervals, which led them to their fourth consecutive loss this season.

The bowlers did a great job of restricting the Titans to just 156/9 in their 20 overs. But once again, the holes in the team's top-order left too much for the likes of Russell to do.

Kolkata fans on Twitter were disappointed to see their team lose four games in a row as their batting got exposed once again. Some also trolled KKR batting for not being able to reach a modest target on a good pitch.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Sarah Waris @swaris16



#JustKKRThings Anyway a 4-match losing streak coming for KKR. Not jinxing. I know my team. Till there's no last minute drama, and scurrying for a spot till the last game and losing games they should have won, their tournament isn't over. Anyway a 4-match losing streak coming for KKR. Not jinxing. I know my team. Till there's no last minute drama, and scurrying for a spot till the last game and losing games they should have won, their tournament isn't over. #JustKKRThings Hahaha now they've lost 4 in a row. twitter.com/swaris16/statu… Hahaha now they've lost 4 in a row. twitter.com/swaris16/statu…

arfan @Im__Arfan Remember when aakash chopra concluded KKR the team to beat right after the first game Remember when aakash chopra concluded KKR the team to beat right after the first game 😭

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gujarat have won 6 out of 7. But their batting still is still concerning. They need at least one more reliable batter in that XI and Rashid at 7 isn't sustainable.



One dimensional nature of KKR's batting, coupled by lack of match awareness, helped Gujarat massively today. Gujarat have won 6 out of 7. But their batting still is still concerning. They need at least one more reliable batter in that XI and Rashid at 7 isn't sustainable. One dimensional nature of KKR's batting, coupled by lack of match awareness, helped Gujarat massively today.

KASHISH @crickashish217 A win is a win, but think a defeat wouldn't have been worse for GT in terms of forcing them to cover a few flaws. It's almost as if KKR have out-flawed them in this game. A win is a win, but think a defeat wouldn't have been worse for GT in terms of forcing them to cover a few flaws. It's almost as if KKR have out-flawed them in this game.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Big brain KKR used Sunil Narine as a pinch hitter against GT that have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson who can all crank up 140+. He can only hit junk pace!



If you want to use him as pinch hitter opener, use him against DC or MI with Sams and Unadkat please! Big brain KKR used Sunil Narine as a pinch hitter against GT that have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson who can all crank up 140+. He can only hit junk pace!If you want to use him as pinch hitter opener, use him against DC or MI with Sams and Unadkat please!

JoeCricket_ @Joecricket_ So Kkr will have to win at least 5 out of their 6 games left to have safe entry to playoffs.

Only they are to be blamed. So Kkr will have to win at least 5 out of their 6 games left to have safe entry to playoffs.Only they are to be blamed.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#KKRvGT KKR need to ask themselves how everything comes down to Andre Russell in most of the matches. This has been happening for years now. Haven't seen their auction work improving in any season either. KKR need to ask themselves how everything comes down to Andre Russell in most of the matches. This has been happening for years now. Haven't seen their auction work improving in any season either.#KKRvGT

ayaan. @AyanMusk It's crazy how much dependent KKR have been on Russell, no player has carried a team like him in past few years. It's crazy how much dependent KKR have been on Russell, no player has carried a team like him in past few years.

arfan @Im__Arfan KKR are dusted for this season. KKR are dusted for this season.

PouLaMi @Crictopher17



Very impressed with the way GT, RR, SRH and LSG has done this season so far



#IPL2022 KKR had their moments of brilliance in the last two matches, but the team combination and order is not fitting right imo. May be not in this season, but should figure it out by the next.Very impressed with the way GT, RR, SRH and LSG has done this season so far KKR had their moments of brilliance in the last two matches, but the team combination and order is not fitting right imo. May be not in this season, but should figure it out by the next.Very impressed with the way GT, RR, SRH and LSG has done this season so far 👏#IPL2022

Harisankar @harish_staycalm Lockie extra determined in the field, because KKR Lockie extra determined in the field, because KKR😂😂

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Said this a 1000 times Sunil Narine should not open the innings for #KKR Said this a 1000 times Sunil Narine should not open the innings for #KKR

i @ShaheenHypebot When these excel sheets fanatics have written KKR off pre-season, they've done it keeping their top-4 in mind. Don't think they're much wrong. Except Shreyas, all failed big time. Unbelievable lower order performances in RUSS, CUMMINS saved them .. they're spot on pretty much When these excel sheets fanatics have written KKR off pre-season, they've done it keeping their top-4 in mind. Don't think they're much wrong. Except Shreyas, all failed big time. Unbelievable lower order performances in RUSS, CUMMINS saved them .. they're spot on pretty much

Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon it's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Rusell and Inshallah 🤦 it's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Rusell and Inshallah 🤦

~ @ricxiardo KKR fans were piping up so much after the first 3 matches btw KKR fans were piping up so much after the first 3 matches btw

i @ShaheenHypebot Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Umesh this IPL



First 4 matches: 16 overs, 94 runs, 9 wickets, ER 5.87



Next 4 matches: 16 overs, 144 runs, 2 wickets, ER 9 Umesh this IPLFirst 4 matches: 16 overs, 94 runs, 9 wickets, ER 5.87Next 4 matches: 16 overs, 144 runs, 2 wickets, ER 9 reflects KKR's season too... from being table toppers to being placed below DC... Their plan As went for a toss & they look defiant twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… reflects KKR's season too... from being table toppers to being placed below DC... Their plan As went for a toss & they look defiant twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Russell Had Unbelievable Luck Today With Both Bat And Ball. That Sort Of Luck Is Unbelievable And KKR Would Be Disappointed They Couldn't Win It, If Only Their Top 4 Batted Properly Russell Had Unbelievable Luck Today With Both Bat And Ball. That Sort Of Luck Is Unbelievable And KKR Would Be Disappointed They Couldn't Win It, If Only Their Top 4 Batted Properly

The Educated Moron @EducatedMoron 3 teams which lost their match against KKR should be really ashamed that they lost a match against such a pathetic team. 3 teams which lost their match against KKR should be really ashamed that they lost a match against such a pathetic team.

i @ShaheenHypebot KKR keep trying Narine at the opening position expecting him to create chaos even though he's been abysmal in last few outings but don't try Shreyas for the same. He's both safe & aggressive in this phase. Idiots. KKR keep trying Narine at the opening position expecting him to create chaos even though he's been abysmal in last few outings but don't try Shreyas for the same. He's both safe & aggressive in this phase. Idiots.

Prasanna @prasannalara Prasanna @prasannalara Extremely surprised to see 2 makeshift openers together chasing a modest 157 and that too against a team which has taken quite a lot of wickets in power play.on top of it venkatesh Iyer made a huge impact opening the batting last season and did so well. Extremely surprised to see 2 makeshift openers together chasing a modest 157 and that too against a team which has taken quite a lot of wickets in power play.on top of it venkatesh Iyer made a huge impact opening the batting last season and did so well. Strategy that unfortunately costed kkr the game which could have been an easy chase and you never know also a place in the play offs. twitter.com/prasannalara/s… Strategy that unfortunately costed kkr the game which could have been an easy chase and you never know also a place in the play offs. twitter.com/prasannalara/s…

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



They might end up doing well,but nothing exciting about this team,air of predictibility surrounds them.



#IPL2022 Boy,is this KKR team unwatchable?They might end up doing well,but nothing exciting about this team,air of predictibility surrounds them. Boy,is this KKR team unwatchable?They might end up doing well,but nothing exciting about this team,air of predictibility surrounds them.#IPL2022

AVIK @Flicks__it KKR fans after seeing their team performance

KKR fans after seeing their team performancehttps://t.co/vN5sMKt7jf

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall

Andre Russell means KKR



The Man can't carry the entire team himself everyday.. All the Muppets are just joke.



4th loss in a row and almost out of the Playoffs race.



#KKRvGT KKR means Andre RussellAndre Russell means KKRThe Man can't carry the entire team himself everyday.. All the Muppets are just joke.4th loss in a row and almost out of the Playoffs race. KKR means Andre RussellAndre Russell means KKRThe Man can't carry the entire team himself everyday.. All the Muppets are just joke.4th loss in a row and almost out of the Playoffs race.#KKRvGT https://t.co/lrgKFfVbZv

KKR got off to a horrible start in the powerplay

The Knight Riders tried another new opening combination in Sam Billings and Sunil Narine this time. However, it didn't work out as both departed cheaply. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana also departed shortly afterwards, with KKR reeling at 34/4.

Rinku Singh was then joined by Venkatesh Iyer as the duo tried to stabilize Kolkata's chase. However, after some consolidation, Rinku had to go for a big shot due to the required run rate and perished in his attempt.

Andre Russell was caught early in his innings, but received a big reprieve as pacer Yash Dayal overstepped. The big-hitter made GT pay and kept on playing big shots to take the game deep.

The Knight Riders unfortunately kept on losing wickets at the other end and it came down to 18 from the last over. Russell smashed the first ball for a six, but a fantastic catch from Lockie Ferguson proved to be the end of the dangerman and the final nail in the coffin for the chasing team.

Kolkata have kept losing their way big time this season. Shreyas Iyer and the think tank will need to come up with some quick solutions if they want to salvage their season.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee