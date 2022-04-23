×
"It's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Russell and Inshallah!" - Fans roast Kolkata batting for losing 4 games in a row in IPL 2022

Andre Russell (L) was left with too much to do as Kolkata's top order failed once again. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 08:51 PM IST
News

Despite Andre Russell's best efforts, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) couldn't get over the line against the Gujarat Titans (GT) as they lost by eight runs on Saturday. Chasing a rather modest target of 157, KKR kept on losing too many wickets at regular intervals, which led them to their fourth consecutive loss this season.

The bowlers did a great job of restricting the Titans to just 156/9 in their 20 overs. But once again, the holes in the team's top-order left too much for the likes of Russell to do.

Kolkata fans on Twitter were disappointed to see their team lose four games in a row as their batting got exposed once again. Some also trolled KKR batting for not being able to reach a modest target on a good pitch.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hahaha now they've lost 4 in a row. twitter.com/swaris16/statu…
Remember when aakash chopra concluded KKR the team to beat right after the first game 😭
Gujarat have won 6 out of 7. But their batting still is still concerning. They need at least one more reliable batter in that XI and Rashid at 7 isn't sustainable. One dimensional nature of KKR's batting, coupled by lack of match awareness, helped Gujarat massively today.
A win is a win, but think a defeat wouldn't have been worse for GT in terms of forcing them to cover a few flaws. It's almost as if KKR have out-flawed them in this game.
Big brain KKR used Sunil Narine as a pinch hitter against GT that have Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson who can all crank up 140+. He can only hit junk pace!If you want to use him as pinch hitter opener, use him against DC or MI with Sams and Unadkat please!
So Kkr will have to win at least 5 out of their 6 games left to have safe entry to playoffs.Only they are to be blamed.
KKR need to ask themselves how everything comes down to Andre Russell in most of the matches. This has been happening for years now. Haven't seen their auction work improving in any season either.#KKRvGT
It's crazy how much dependent KKR have been on Russell, no player has carried a team like him in past few years.
KKR are dusted for this season.
4th consecutive loss for KKR. And none of it is due to captaincy, but largely due to what they did at the auction. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
KKR had their moments of brilliance in the last two matches, but the team combination and order is not fitting right imo. May be not in this season, but should figure it out by the next.Very impressed with the way GT, RR, SRH and LSG has done this season so far 👏#IPL2022
Lockie extra determined in the field, because KKR😂😂
Said this a 1000 times Sunil Narine should not open the innings for #KKR
When these excel sheets fanatics have written KKR off pre-season, they've done it keeping their top-4 in mind. Don't think they're much wrong. Except Shreyas, all failed big time. Unbelievable lower order performances in RUSS, CUMMINS saved them .. they're spot on pretty much
Mood right now 🥺🤧😓😔Sack @KKRiders management save KKR 🙂#KKRvsGT https://t.co/s1bPMfSasV
Are you missing him, KKR fans ? https://t.co/B2vqMc97lY
it's 2022, and KKR is still stuck to Andre Rusell and Inshallah 🤦
KKR fans were piping up so much after the first 3 matches btw
reflects KKR's season too... from being table toppers to being placed below DC... Their plan As went for a toss & they look defiant twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
Russell Had Unbelievable Luck Today With Both Bat And Ball. That Sort Of Luck Is Unbelievable And KKR Would Be Disappointed They Couldn't Win It, If Only Their Top 4 Batted Properly
3 teams which lost their match against KKR should be really ashamed that they lost a match against such a pathetic team.
KKR keep trying Narine at the opening position expecting him to create chaos even though he's been abysmal in last few outings but don't try Shreyas for the same. He's both safe & aggressive in this phase. Idiots.
Strategy that unfortunately costed kkr the game which could have been an easy chase and you never know also a place in the play offs. twitter.com/prasannalara/s…
Boy,is this KKR team unwatchable?They might end up doing well,but nothing exciting about this team,air of predictibility surrounds them.#IPL2022
KKR fans after seeing their team performancehttps://t.co/vN5sMKt7jf
KKR means Andre RussellAndre Russell means KKRThe Man can't carry the entire team himself everyday.. All the Muppets are just joke.4th loss in a row and almost out of the Playoffs race.#KKRvGT https://t.co/lrgKFfVbZv

KKR got off to a horrible start in the powerplay

The Knight Riders tried another new opening combination in Sam Billings and Sunil Narine this time. However, it didn't work out as both departed cheaply. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana also departed shortly afterwards, with KKR reeling at 34/4.

Rinku Singh was then joined by Venkatesh Iyer as the duo tried to stabilize Kolkata's chase. However, after some consolidation, Rinku had to go for a big shot due to the required run rate and perished in his attempt.

Andre Russell was caught early in his innings, but received a big reprieve as pacer Yash Dayal overstepped. The big-hitter made GT pay and kept on playing big shots to take the game deep.

The Knight Riders unfortunately kept on losing wickets at the other end and it came down to 18 from the last over. Russell smashed the first ball for a six, but a fantastic catch from Lockie Ferguson proved to be the end of the dangerman and the final nail in the coffin for the chasing team.

Kolkata have kept losing their way big time this season. Shreyas Iyer and the think tank will need to come up with some quick solutions if they want to salvage their season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

