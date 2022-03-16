IPL 2022: "Don't understand the point of this" - James Neesham criticizes new IPL rule

New Zealand and Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder James Neesham isn't in favor of the IPL's latest rule regarding the strike-rotation for a catch dismissal. He wondered whether the old rule has "ever been a problem," saying the change "rewards" batters who aren't aware of the match situation.

The Marleybrone Cricket Club (MCC) - stakeholders of the laws of all international cricket - recently suggested a rule change where if a batter is out caught, the new batter will replace him/her on the striker's end irrespective of whether both batters had crossed each other before the catch was taken. This will, of course, only apply if the dismissal doesn't occur on the last ball of the over.

As per the old rules, if the two batters cross each other before the catch, the new batter comes at the non-striker's end. The change was made after a trial in the English competition 'The Hundred' and further rewarded bowlers for taking a wicket. This, and other laws, will come into force in international cricket in October.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the law will be applied in IPL 2022, which begins in a couple of weeks.

Reacting to it via Twitter, James Neesham said he doesn't "really understand the point of this," inferring that he doesn't like it. He wrote:

"I don’t really understand the point of this. Has this rule ever been a problem? Also rewards batsmen who don’t stay aware of the match situation. Don’t like it."

The jury is still out on the strike-change rule in other segments of the cricket fraternity as well. While some feel this rule simplifies things for the on-field umpires and the general audience, others, like James Neesham, believe that the change is an unnecessary attempt to fix something that didn't require fixing.

James Neesham to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

James Neesham was picked by the inaugural champions for his base price of ₹1.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2014 and has represented three franchises so far, collecting 61 runs (average of 8.71) and eight wickets (average of 38.13) from 12 matches.

New Zealand's red-ball-packed schedule hasn't allowed him many opportunities in international cricket of late. But he's unlikely to feature in the Royals' playing XI either, with specialist overseas players likely to take up limited spots.

RR will play their first game of the season against SunRisers Hyderabad on March 29.

