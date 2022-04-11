IPL 2022: "Hopefully can thrill you guys with a few wickets here and there" - Josh Hazlewood's message to RCB fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast-bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff have revealed that they are "really excited" for IPL 2022. Both Australian pacers had their first training session on Monday after completing a three-day quarantine.

In his message to the fans, who RCB label as "the 12th man army," Hazlewood light-heartedly expressed his hope to thrill them with a few wickets and wins. He told the franchise's official social media handles:

"Just a message for the 12th man army - really excited for this season, hopefully can thrill you guys with a few wickets here and there and a few wins. So good luck, enjoy."

Behrendorff said he's eager for his first opportunity in RCB colors and thanked the fans for their loyal support. The left-arm pacer said:

"Yeah, hey 12th man army - it's an absolute privilege to be here. I can't wait to get involved and get my first opportunity to play for RCB so thank you so much for your support. Really appreciate it. We can hear it every time we get out on the field.

"I know you've been supporting us from home and afar. We'd love to see you down at the stadium when we can as well. So we'll see you shortly and I can't wait to get out there."

Both pacers missed the first few games of this season due to national duty on Australia's tour of Pakistan. It remains to be seen how RCB, who have won three out of their four games this season, will fit either of them into the lineup.

Hazlewood is more experienced among the two and could come in for David Willey in RCB's next match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. However, the Englishman has been quite impressive with the ball as well.

Speaking during their first training session, both Aussies talked about simply "getting moving."

Hazlewood said that he'll try to get to 85% match fitness before progressively increasing the load.

"Yeah it was just really to loosen up, just being a fast-bowler, taking time and get moving really today and probably getting up to about 85 %, not trying too much really and I guess come back tomorrow and have a bit of a crack tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Behrendorff talked about rectifying some "kinks" that he may have developed during the quarantine period.

"The main thing for me was to get moving today, just have a bit of a run-around, a bit of a bowl and a bat, and just try and find out some kinks that I have been sitting on in my room for three days. It was nice to get moving again."

While Hazlewood has 12 wickets from as many IPL matches at an average of 29.75, Behrendorff has picked up five wickets from five games at 33.00.

"W/e'll chat with the guys in the next few days and see what's what" - Josh Hazlewood

When asked about the conditions and RCB's performances so far this season, Hazlewood assessed the dew factor and its impact on teams' decisions at the toss. He said:

"I've been watching the games and the wickets - they've all been a little different at all grounds so looks like there's a bit of dew coming in and most teams are bowling first and chasing down so yeah we'll chat with the guys in the next few days and se what's what but yeah certainly great start."

Behrendorff revealed that he chatted with Willey and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after the matches to take stock of the conditions. He said:

"The performance has been great so far. It's been really exciting to see the team start so well and I've been in contact with David Willey quite a bit, we've been speaking and chatting after the games, and seeing how things are going and also Faf a little bit as well.

"It's good to have that connection because I've played with those guys before and I know them reasonably well. So catching up with them, it's been nice so far."

The RCB-CSK clash will commence at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

