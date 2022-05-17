"Just accept that performances aren't happening, stop being adamant" - RP Singh reckons SRH should consider dropping Kane Williamson in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh reckons the time has come for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to make a bold decision on skipper Kane Williamson's position in the playing XI.

Williamson has struggled woefully this season, having scored just 208 runs in 12 games at a poor strike rate of just 92.86. He has been unable to take advantage of the powerplay and Singh feels the time is probably right to find an alternative for the SunRisers skipper.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, RP Singh explained why SRH needs to be 'professional' about deciding Williamson's spot on the team. He said:

"It's a good thought (to have Williamson as a floater) but another thought is that he can be kept out of the XI too. How long are you going to carry him? He is a professional cricketer as well. Just accept that performances aren't happening."

The 36-year-old also spoke about Rahul Tripathi opening the batting with Abhishek Sharma. He added:

"Although Kane Williamson is a great human being and a good captain, they are messing up with one batting position. You just need to stop being adamant and let Rahul Tripathi open with Abhishek Sharma."

Kane Williamson is versatile, SRH need to tweak: Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha agreed with RP Singh on the fact that Kane Williamson shouldn't open the batting for the SunRisers. Ojha believes Williamson has the ability to mould his game to fit into the middle-order. On this, he stated:

"Kane Williamson is known for his versatility. He was talked about so much due to the fact that he can bat anywhere in the middle. So whatever little chance they have of qualifying, they need to tweak this, or else the result will be same."

Ojha also pointed out how SRH, despite winning five games in a row, didn't trust their set bowling line-up enough. He added:

"They (SRH) changed their whole bowling line-up after just one off-day. When a bowler has an off-day, it's understandable. But when an entire bowling attack has an off-day, they should still be backed because these are the same bowlers who brought you back in the tournament. So this is where I feel the team management went a bit wrong."

SRH will really need to bring their A game to the table if they want to win their last two games and stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They will take on the Mumbai Indians later tonight (May 17).

