"Kane Williamson got a lot of things wrong tactically" - Wasim Jaffer on SRH's 61-run loss to RR 

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson made a few tactical errors against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Hyderabad-based franchise lost by 61 runs against RR in their inaugural IPL 2022 clash on Tuesday, 29 March.

Jaffers suggested that while the New Zealander is a proven leader, he did miss a trick in the team's first match this season. He reckoned that Aiden Markram should have come in to bat ahead of Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran, who batted at number 3, had a miserable outing and was dismissed for a duck. Markram, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 57 and was the top performer with the bat for SRH in the game.

Apart from Markran, Washington Sundar also contributed 40 crucial runs down the order off just 14 deliveries. Jaffer reckoned that the SRH think tank should look to promote the southpaw in the batting order. He believes the team won't benefit much from him batting at number 8.

Jaffer said while speaking on ESPNcricinfo's T20 time out live:

"I felt Kane Williamson got a lot of things wrong tactically and it is a very surprising thing to say as he is such a good captain. Aiden Markram could have batted ahead of Nicolas Pooran and Pooran could have come at number 5. Washington Sundar batting at number 8, he could also have been pushed up the order. You need to get these things right. But it is better for them to go wrong in the initial games rather than in later ones."

After being asked to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune, RR posted an imposing total of 210. SRH failed to give the opposition a tough fight as their top-order batters failed to get going. They ultimately lost the encounter by 61 runs.

"SRH lost the game in the powerplay itself while batting" - Wasim Jaffer

The Kane Williamson-led side suffered in batting powerplay during the stiff run chase. They were 14/3 after the powerplay, which notably is the lowest-ever powerplay score in the league's history.

Jaffer remarked that Hyderabad had no chance of winning the game after their disastrous start. He opined that they failed to make an impact in terms of their bowling and batting.

He added:

"Very disappointing for SRH. They won the toss, but this is the first time that we have seen a team batting first win a game in IPL 2022. A very forgetful game for them as everything went wrong. From bowling in the powerplay, to bowling in middle-overs, and batting too. They lost the game in the powerplay itself while batting."

The 2016 champions will next be seen in action on Monday, April 4. They are scheduled to take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second match of this year's cash-rich league. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

