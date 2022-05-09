"KKR management is to blame for this situation" - Mohammad Kaif on Kolkata's underwhelming performances in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif recently stated that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team management has made several mistakes during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Speaking on Sportskeeda, Kaif mentioned how KKR have tried several combinations by making a lot of changes to their playing XI. He suggested that this approach has a negative effect on the team environment and also adds extra pressure on the players.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Kolkata side did well at the auction, but haven't utilized their resources well during the competition. As per Kaif, the team's think-tank is to blame for their underwhelming performances this season.

He said:

"KKR had a lot of players, but they couldn't play them and made too many changes in their playing XI. These changes add pressure on the players and it is difficult to play in such an environment.

"KKR management is to blame for this situation as they have done a lot of chopping and changing."

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will next be seen in action on Monday (May 9) when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 56th match of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Ahead of the clash, Kaif reckoned that players from both sides will be looking to make an impact, regardless of the teams' positions on the points table.

He highlighted that the team members would look to perform well, given that their reputations are at stake.

"Players are always motivated to perform well and win matches for their team. They want to do well as their reputation is at stake. While both teams haven't had a great season, any player who'd get a chance would want to contribute to the success of the team."

KKR, who started the competition on a promising note, seem to have lost their way after a string of defeats. An improved performance against MI would do wonders for their confidence as they look to salvage their pride.

KKR in IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders have had a disappointing campaign so far in this year's cash-rich league. They have struggled to win matches consistently and are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL points table.

With just four wins from their 11 appearances, KKR are currently placed ninth in the standings. Their recent loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) further dented their chances of qualifying for the all-important playoffs.

The two-time champions will be left with 14 points even if they manage to win all of their remaining matches. MI, on the other hand, were the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race and are placed 10th at this juncture.

