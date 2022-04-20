KL Rahul fined 20% match fee, Marcus Stoinis reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) code of conduct against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (19 April).

LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct in the same match.

Lucknow went down to Bangalore by 18 runs in match number 31 of IPL 2022. Batting first after losing the toss, RCB put up an impressive 181 for six on the board. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with a superb 96 off 64 balls. In response, Lucknow were held to 163 for eight as RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood returned with figures of four for 25.

An official IPL release has confirmed that Rahul has been fined while Aussie cricketer Stoinis has been reprimanded. The release further stated that the two LSG players have accepted the sanctions.

For Level 1 breaches of the code of conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Josh Hazlewood wins the battle as he sends Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion.



LSG: 148/7 (need 34 runs in 10 balls)



📸 IPL



#IPL2022 #RCB #LSG WICKET!Josh Hazlewood wins the battle as he sends Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion.LSG: 148/7 (need 34 runs in 10 balls)📸 IPL #LSG vRCB WICKET! 💥 Josh Hazlewood wins the battle as he sends Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion.LSG: 148/7 (need 34 runs in 10 balls)📸 IPL#IPL2022 #RCB #LSG #LSGvRCB https://t.co/hoZMRkCqHb

Stoinis lost his cool while batting during the match against RCB. In the penultimate over of the match, the right-handed batter left a delivery from Hazlewood that he thought was a wide, but it wasn’t given. An agitated Stoinis was bowled in the very next ball as he shuffled way outside the off stump. As he walked back, he expressed his frustration in no uncertain terms.

“We could have done better” - LSG skipper Rahul admits after loss to RCB

Following Lucknow’s defeat at the hands of RCB, skipper Rahul admitted that they could have done a better job in the match.

Speaking at the post-match conference, he elaborated:

“I think we started really well, after getting 2 wickets in the first over and then give away 50 in the powerplay, we could have done better. 180 on that pitch was 15-20 extra runs we gave away, we couldn’t really squeeze in the middle and with the bat as well we needed one in the top three to go deep and the other batters to bat around him and unfortunately we couldn’t do that. We have a really good team, very happy with how we are playing, yes a couple of games we could have done better.”

LSG’s next IPL 2022 match will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24. Lucknow are currently fourth in the standings with eight points from seven games.

Edited by Samya Majumdar