"Let's do it for Warnie" - Mohammad Kaif and 7 others from 2008 winning team attend IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are currently battling it out against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the all-important IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Several members of Rajasthan's 2008 IPL-winning team are present in the ground to cheer for their side in the encounter. Mohammad Kaif, who was a part of the RR squad in 2008, took to his social media accounts to share a picture with his former teammates from the stadium.

The 41-year-old urged the team to clinch the championship title this year as a tribute to their former captain, Shane Warne.

The Australian cricketing icon, who passed away on March 4 from a suspected heart attack, led Rajasthan to a championship triumph in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league.

Kaif also cheekily mentioned that if needed, he could also field at point in the IPL 2022 final. He shared a picture with the likes of Swapnil Asnodkar, Siddharth Trivedi, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel.

Mohammad Kaif wrote on Instagram:

"Sanju if needed just shout out, 8 champion Royals are in the house. I can still field at point. Trust me ball nahi nikalne dunga. Let's do it for Warnie boys."

The Rajasthan-based franchise invited the RR players from the first-ever season of the IPL to this year's final.

Back in 2008, the Shane Warne-led side had secured a stunning three-wicket victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

GT restrict RR to 130-9 in IPL 2022 final

Rajasthan's Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. However, the side failed to register an imposing total in the crucial tie and finished 130-9 after 20 overs.

While opener Jos Buttler contributed with 39 crucial runs at the top, he played with an ordinary strike rate of 111.43. Their middle-order batters failed to up the ante and they ultimately managed a below par total.

Hardik Pandya emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT. The right-armer conceded just 17 runs from his full quota of four overs and picked up the important wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arjun Panchadar