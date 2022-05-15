IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their penultimate league game of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. The KL Rahul-led outfit have almost qualified for the playoffs. A win tonight will ensure a top-2 finish for the Lucknow-based franchise.

However, if the Royals beat the Super Giants, the playoff race will get wide open, as RR and LSG will have the same points with only one game to go. LSG will also have to rely on other results for to finish in the top two.

With so much at stake, here's a look at some key numbers you need to know from IPL games played at the Brabourne Stadium:

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 18.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10.

Matches won by teams batting second: 8.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022.

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average 1st innings score: 189.

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous IPL game at this venue, Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs. Half-centuries from Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow helped PBKS post a 209-run tota. In response, RCB managed 155-9 in their allotted 20 overs to suffer a big defeat.

Batters found it easy to clear the boundary, as a total of 19 sixes were smashed in the two innings of the game between the Royal Challengers and the Kings. As many as 18 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers accounting for ten of them.

Considering the same, fans should expect a high-scoring contest between the Super Giants and the Royals tonight in IPL 2022.

Edited by Bhargav