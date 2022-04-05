"Making coffee for the team is easier than bowling in the powerplay in India" - David Willey on the perils of bowling with the new ball in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder David Willey believes making coffee for the entire team is a far easier task than opening the bowling in India. With only a little movement available, the good batting surfaces in the country often lack bounce and are a haven for the batters, especially early on in the innings.

The England international, who is accustomed to bowling in heavy swing conditions, has had to adapt while bowling in the subcontinent. Willey recorded figures of 0/28 in three overs on a fresh surface in a high-scoring encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He picked things up in their next encounter, giving away only seven runs across two overs.

When asked to choose between making coffee and bowling in the powerplay in India, David Willey said on RCB Match Day:

"Making coffee for the team is easier than bowling in the powerplay in India. I have been handed the task of putting a team song together and hopefully, we can sing it next game."

The 32-year-old also played a crucial hand with the bat during RCB's win over KKR last week. Willey came into bat in a crucial phase of the game and negotiated a tough spell from Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

"Hopefully, I can get him early in the game" - David Willey on Jos Buttler

David Willey will be up against his national teammate Jos Buttler during RCB's clash with RR at the Wankhede Stadium. The wicket-keeper batter, who is currently second on the Orange Cap list, enters this match on the back of an imperious hundred against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Terming Buttler a brilliant player, Willey said:

"Buttler is on the back of a hundred, hopefully, he has used his runs up. He is a brilliant player, he has done it around the world. So, hopefully, I can get him early in the game."

RCB had a memorable encounter when they last faced RR at the Wankhede Stadium. The three-time finalists chased down 181 without breaking a sweat courtesy of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's record partnership.

However, things will be different this time around, with Padikkal one among multiple players to switch from RCB to RR during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra