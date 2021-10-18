IPL 2022 Mega Auction: What is retention card in IPL?

IPL 2022 is one of the most-anticipated tournaments in cricket history. The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League culminated recently with the Chennai Super Kings winning their fourth trophy.

Unfortunately, the Super Kings will not be able to retain their entire squad for IPL 2022 because of the mega auction rules. The BCCI will soon declare the retention policy for IPL 2022, but it is likely that teams will only be able to retain a maximum of three or four players.

During previous auctions, the IPL Governing Council allowed franchises to buy their released players back at auction by matching the final bid. Known as the Right to Match (RTM) card, the retention card is very useful for all IPL franchises.

For example, Delhi Capitals signed Kieron Pollard for ₹5.40 crore at IPL Auction 2018. However, before confirming the sale, the auctioneer asked Pollard's former team Mumbai Indians if they were interested in retaining him via RTM. The Mukesh Ambani-owned franchise used their RTM card and retained Pollard for ₹5.40 crore.

Players like Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians), Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings) and Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) were also retained by the RTM card.

Will BCCI allow the teams to use retention card at IPL 2022 Auction?

Two new teams will join the existing eight franchises in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

As mentioned ahead, the BCCI has not declared the retention policy for the 2022 IPL Auction. Hence, it is not known if the retention card will be a part of the mega auction.

Rajaneesh Maurya @devrajaneesh If the BCCI allows 4 retention to IPL teams for next season then no RTM card available for the team to use. (Reported by Cricbuzz) If the BCCI allows 4 retention to IPL teams for next season then no RTM card available for the team to use. (Reported by Cricbuzz)

If the board gives the green signal for the RTM card, then teams will likely get an opportunity to pick one or two players from their previous squad by using that card.

