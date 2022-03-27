IPL 2022 Memes: Top 10 funny CSK vs KKR memes from today's match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trounced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the first match of IPL 2022. It was the new captain of KKR Shreyas Iyer who won the toss and decided to field first at the Wankhede Stadium.

The decision worked in Kolkata's favor as Umesh Yadav dismissed CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway cheaply. Robin Uthappa launched a counter-attack. But a lightning quick stumping from Sheldon Jackson forced him to return to the dressing room after an entertaining 21-ball 28.

Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu soon lost their wickets as CSK were down to 61/5. New captain Ravindra Jadeja and former captain MS Dhoni were now in the middle. Dhoni returned to form and scored a half-century, while Jadeja worked hard for a 28-ball 26*.

CSK set a 132-run target for the Knight Riders. Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/20 in four overs.

Ajinkya Rahane's 44-run knock got KKR off to a great start. He played some magnificent shots during his 34-ball stay in the middle. Dwayne Bravo tried his best to save the day for CSK with a three-wicket haul. However, a disappointing show from the other bowlers led to CSK's defeat.

None of the KKR players could complete a half-century, but Nitish Rana (21), Sam Billings (25) and Shreyas Iyer (20*) made valuable contributions. Skipper Iyer finished things off in style with a boundary.

After the match, KKR skipper Iyer expressed his contentment with the atmosphere around the team.

"Enjoying the new franchise, and the CEO, management, support staff have all been outstanding. Mumbai is one place I love to play as I grew up here."

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media posted some hilarious memes related to the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Here are 10 of the best.

