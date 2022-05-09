MI batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to muscle strain

In a setback for the Mumbai Indians (MI), in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the team’s remaining matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to a muscle strain in his left forearm.

Suryakumar has been among the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the five-time champions. In the eight matches that he played for MI in the edition, he has scored 303 runs at an average of 43.29 and a strike rate of 145.67. He has struck three half-centuries with a best of 68 not out.

He is the second-leading run-getter for his franchise this season after young Tilak Varma, who has smashed 328 runs in 10 matches at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 136.66.

A statement from the Mumbai Indians camp regarding Suryakumar read:

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team.”

The news broke just ahead of MI’s clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Suryakumar Yadav was the Player of the Match in MI’s first win of IPL 2022

The right-handed batter played a stellar role in Mumbai’s first win of the ongoing IPL season. After eight defeats, MI beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets.

Suryakumar scored a fluent 51 off 39, hitting five fours and two sixes as Mumbai chased down a target of 159 set by Rajasthan with four balls in hand.

MI squad for IPL 2022

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh , Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

