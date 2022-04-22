×
Create
Notifications

"MI got Archer but MS Dhoni got all bows" - Twitter erupts as 'vintage' Dhoni sinks Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni turned back the clock and produced an incredible finish against Mumbai. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
MS Dhoni turned back the clock and produced an incredible finish against Mumbai. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 22, 2022 12:49 AM IST
News

MS Dhoni once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. The 40-year-old snatched victory for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the jaws of defeat and handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) their seventh consecutive loss of the season.

With 42 runs needed off the last three overs, it looked like MI were on their way to a first win of the season. However, MS Dhoni played an absolute blinder (28* off 13 balls) to hand CSK two crucial points in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Dhoni at his vintage best. Here are some of the reactions:

The most awaited match of the tournament #CSKvMI. A much needed innings by our very own @msdhoni bhai at the end, always a delight to watch! Congratulations to the whole #CSK team on another massive win 💛 #yellove https://t.co/2H0GTZh3xX
Dhoni finishes off in style!!! Again
MS Dhoni when CSK needed 16 off 4 - 6,4,2,4. Still the greatest finisher of the IPL. https://t.co/KxVu8prYRe
The GREATEST last over Hitter of all Time … #MSDhoni #Fact #IPL2022
Contrary to what might be the popular perception, Unadkat didn't much wrong in that over apart from the 3rd delivery which went for a six.It was just that Dhoni was too good and upto the task. Can't blame Unadkat much here, this was a Dhoni special.
Well, all I can say is that I’m glad we have the letters MAHI in Mahi-ndra! 💪🏽😃 #MSDhoni Awesome finish. twitter.com/starsportsindi…
This is how Dhoni helped CSK win tonight 😄 #MIvCSK #IPL2022 https://t.co/K0dZfUKG8s
MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows https://t.co/aZQnlr2657
Turning the clock back to good old times #Dhoni 👏
Finished the job, shook hands. Gave advice to youngsters. Retired to the dressing room. No celebrations. ICE COOL MS DHONI.
Should we bow? Yes he’s a king. @imjadeja @msdhoni #Dhoni https://t.co/PQPt7vR1iM
The respect for MS Dhoni, salute. https://t.co/GQdo4OfBUZ
Once a finisher, always a finisher. Hard luck Mumbai. #Dhoni #MIvCSK #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/9Kq3VQ192a
You can never write off the greatest finisher, MS Dhoni! Heartbreaking for @mipaltan but amazing for @ChennaiIPL 🏏
Dhoni finishes off in style, life's back to being normal. https://t.co/McwQ1IKnqH
MS Dhoni is that kind of a legend! https://t.co/3XBBNlsERw
@msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are the 🐐 of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi #Dhoni
Dhoni changing the game in last over #CSKvsMi https://t.co/C1TJ6tJeTF
This gesture from Ravindra Jadeja sums up the admiration every player has for MS Dhoni!!Why wouldn't they? Look at how he finished off a tough chase again when he isn't even at the peak of his abilities anymore!!#MIvCSK https://t.co/2A5MxRINbC
Thala Dhoni i worship the ground you walk on, the water you drink, the food you eat. You're my god 🛐
Cake walk MS Dhoni …like daily office work 🤷🏼‍♂️

MS Dhoni dishes out another finishing masterclass to sink MI

156 looked like a total below par, but Mumbai began their defense in the best possible way by picking up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very first ball. Mitchell Santner too departed soon after and CSK were in a spot of bother inside three overs.

Ambati Rayudu then joined hands with Robin Uthappa and the duo consolidated CSK's innings. The MI bowlers still kept taking wickets at regular intervals and the difference between the balls remaining and runs required began to gradually increase.

Chennai needed more than ten runs per over with the last five overs remaining and MI had the upper hand with two overs of Jasprit Bumrah left. Dwaine Pretorius played his part, scoring some crucial boundaries, while Dhoni was happy to play second fiddle.

Once Pretorius was dismissed, Dhoni took matters into his own hands. With 17 needed off the last over, Mumbai seemed favorites to win it. But Dhoni's presence at the crease put pressure on Jaydev Unadkat. The left-arm pacer erred in his length multiple times and MS Dhoni wasn't going to miss out.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rohit Sharma and MI will find this a bitter pill to swallow, especially after having the game in their grasp at one point. However, they will need to find a way to pick themselves up and continue competing in the tournament.

Edited by Parimal

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी