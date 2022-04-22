"MI got Archer but MS Dhoni got all bows" - Twitter erupts as 'vintage' Dhoni sinks Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. The 40-year-old snatched victory for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the jaws of defeat and handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) their seventh consecutive loss of the season.
With 42 runs needed off the last three overs, it looked like MI were on their way to a first win of the season. However, MS Dhoni played an absolute blinder (28* off 13 balls) to hand CSK two crucial points in a last-ball thriller.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Dhoni at his vintage best. Here are some of the reactions:
MS Dhoni dishes out another finishing masterclass to sink MI
156 looked like a total below par, but Mumbai began their defense in the best possible way by picking up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very first ball. Mitchell Santner too departed soon after and CSK were in a spot of bother inside three overs.
Ambati Rayudu then joined hands with Robin Uthappa and the duo consolidated CSK's innings. The MI bowlers still kept taking wickets at regular intervals and the difference between the balls remaining and runs required began to gradually increase.
Chennai needed more than ten runs per over with the last five overs remaining and MI had the upper hand with two overs of Jasprit Bumrah left. Dwaine Pretorius played his part, scoring some crucial boundaries, while Dhoni was happy to play second fiddle.
Once Pretorius was dismissed, Dhoni took matters into his own hands. With 17 needed off the last over, Mumbai seemed favorites to win it. But Dhoni's presence at the crease put pressure on Jaydev Unadkat. The left-arm pacer erred in his length multiple times and MS Dhoni wasn't going to miss out.
Rohit Sharma and MI will find this a bitter pill to swallow, especially after having the game in their grasp at one point. However, they will need to find a way to pick themselves up and continue competing in the tournament.