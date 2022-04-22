"MI got Archer but MS Dhoni got all bows" - Twitter erupts as 'vintage' Dhoni sinks Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in IPL 2022

MS Dhoni once again proved why he is regarded as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. The 40-year-old snatched victory for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the jaws of defeat and handed the Mumbai Indians (MI) their seventh consecutive loss of the season.

With 42 runs needed off the last three overs, it looked like MI were on their way to a first win of the season. However, MS Dhoni played an absolute blinder (28* off 13 balls) to hand CSK two crucial points in a last-ball thriller.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Dhoni at his vintage best. Here are some of the reactions:

venkat prabhu @vp_offl Dhoni finishes off in style!!! Again Dhoni finishes off in style!!! Again

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni when CSK needed 16 off 4 - 6,4,2,4. Still the greatest finisher of the IPL. MS Dhoni when CSK needed 16 off 4 - 6,4,2,4. Still the greatest finisher of the IPL. https://t.co/KxVu8prYRe

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Contrary to what might be the popular perception, Unadkat didn't much wrong in that over apart from the 3rd delivery which went for a six.



It was just that Dhoni was too good and upto the task. Can't blame Unadkat much here, this was a Dhoni special. Contrary to what might be the popular perception, Unadkat didn't much wrong in that over apart from the 3rd delivery which went for a six.It was just that Dhoni was too good and upto the task. Can't blame Unadkat much here, this was a Dhoni special.

Sagar @sagarcasm MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows https://t.co/aZQnlr2657

Moulin @Moulinparikh Finished the job, shook hands. Gave advice to youngsters. Retired to the dressing room. No celebrations. ICE COOL MS DHONI. Finished the job, shook hands. Gave advice to youngsters. Retired to the dressing room. No celebrations. ICE COOL MS DHONI.

riya @reaadubey Dhoni finishes off in style, life's back to being normal. Dhoni finishes off in style, life's back to being normal. https://t.co/McwQ1IKnqH

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MS Dhoni is that kind of a legend! MS Dhoni is that kind of a legend! https://t.co/3XBBNlsERw

Kris Srikkanth @KrisSrikkanth of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade #Dhoni @msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are theof finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi @msdhoni you are no more just a finisher, you are the 🐐 of finishers ever! What an unbelievable hitting, from here on we should see the yellow brigade @ChennaiIPL come back! #CSKvsMi #Dhoni

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



Why wouldn't they? Look at how he finished off a tough chase again when he isn't even at the peak of his abilities anymore!!



#MIvCSK This gesture from Ravindra Jadeja sums up the admiration every player has for MS Dhoni!!Why wouldn't they? Look at how he finished off a tough chase again when he isn't even at the peak of his abilities anymore!! This gesture from Ravindra Jadeja sums up the admiration every player has for MS Dhoni!!Why wouldn't they? Look at how he finished off a tough chase again when he isn't even at the peak of his abilities anymore!!#MIvCSK https://t.co/2A5MxRINbC

riya @reaadubey Thala Dhoni i worship the ground you walk on, the water you drink, the food you eat. You're my god 🛐 Thala Dhoni i worship the ground you walk on, the water you drink, the food you eat. You're my god 🛐

Dishant Yagnik @Dishantyagnik77 Cake walk MS Dhoni …like daily office work 🤷🏼‍♂️ Cake walk MS Dhoni …like daily office work 🤷🏼‍♂️

MS Dhoni dishes out another finishing masterclass to sink MI

156 looked like a total below par, but Mumbai began their defense in the best possible way by picking up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad on the very first ball. Mitchell Santner too departed soon after and CSK were in a spot of bother inside three overs.

Ambati Rayudu then joined hands with Robin Uthappa and the duo consolidated CSK's innings. The MI bowlers still kept taking wickets at regular intervals and the difference between the balls remaining and runs required began to gradually increase.

Chennai needed more than ten runs per over with the last five overs remaining and MI had the upper hand with two overs of Jasprit Bumrah left. Dwaine Pretorius played his part, scoring some crucial boundaries, while Dhoni was happy to play second fiddle.

Once Pretorius was dismissed, Dhoni took matters into his own hands. With 17 needed off the last over, Mumbai seemed favorites to win it. But Dhoni's presence at the crease put pressure on Jaydev Unadkat. The left-arm pacer erred in his length multiple times and MS Dhoni wasn't going to miss out.

Rohit Sharma and MI will find this a bitter pill to swallow, especially after having the game in their grasp at one point. However, they will need to find a way to pick themselves up and continue competing in the tournament.

Edited by Parimal