MI skipper Rohit Sharma fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate in IPL 2022 clash vs PBKS 

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined ₹24 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during the team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Mumbai’s losing streak in IPL 2022 continued as they went down to Punjab by 12 runs. Bowling first after winning the toss, MI were poor with the ball and allowed PBKS to post 198 for 5. They then faltered in the chase and were restricted to 186 for 9.

Following the match, there was more bad news for Mumbai as they were fined for not maintaining the prescribed over rate. Since this was the team’s second offense of the IPL 2022 season, skipper Rohit was fined ₹24 lakh. The rest of the members in the playing XI were fined ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee (whichever is lower).

An official IPL release confirmed:

“The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13.”

Detailing the penalties for the captain and the players, the release added:

“This was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower.”

Earlier, Rohit was fined ₹12 lakh for the same over rate offense in Mumbai’s first IPL 2022 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 27.

“We’ve been not playing good cricket for a while” - Rohit Sharma after Mumbai’s fifth consecutive loss

Wednesday’s loss to Punjab was Mumbai's fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022. They are the only team in the competition to have not won a single match so far.

Reflecting on yet another loss, MI skipper Rohit candidly admitted after the game:

“We’ve been not playing good cricket for a while and that’s why we’ve been on the losing side, simple as that. The Kings batted pretty well upfront and put pressure on our bowlers, got a 90-100 run partnership to begin with. But I thought 190+ was chaseable on that pitch because that pitch was really good to bat on as you saw when we were batting as well. We just have to go back and see what we do as a team.”

Mumbai’s next IPL 2022 clash will be against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 16.

