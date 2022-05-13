“They have got to this position without Virat contributing” - Michael Vaughan analyzes RCB’s playoff chances in IPL 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have done reasonably well in IPL 2022 even without any significant contribution from Virat Kohli. He added that they could become a dangerous side if the star batter can rediscover his rhythm in the next two games.

RCB are currently fourth in the points table with 14 points from 12 games. They will be taking on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday before facing the Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 19 in their last league match. With a number of teams in contention for playoff spots, Bangalore will need to win at least one of their two matches to stay in the hunt.

Analyzing Bangalore’s chances, Vaughan told Cricbuzz that while they are a good side, their inconsistency has hurt them and Kohli’s lack of form hasn’t helped. He elaborated:

“They have played well at times. They have had a few games where it has obviously not gone as well as they would like. They have got to this position without Virat contributing. He averages under 20 and is striking at not much, around 115-120. He’s not had a great time. If he can find form, with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and co., this is such a dangerous team.”

Kohli has 216 runs to his name from 12 matches at an average of 19.64 and a strike rate of 111.34. By comparison, skipper Du Plessis has scored 389 runs at a strike rate of 132.76 while Maxwell has 193 runs at a strike rate of 167.83.

“They have a lot of spin options” - Vaughan impressed with RCB’s bowling resources

The former England skipper reckons that Bangalore could be a dangerous side if their batting falls in place because they have a quality bowling attack. He pointed out that RCB have an advantage because of the spin options as worn-out pitches will offer more assistance. Concluding his views on Bangalore, he said:

"The bowling line-up is fantastic. It is a quality bowling line-up. Particularly now that the wickets are getting worn, they have a lot of spin options. They have got some good combinations but they have got two big games and tough games. If they continue playing like they did in the last game, they have a sniff of getting through.”

RCB defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 67 runs in their previous IPL 2022 clash. Defending a total of 192, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed five for 18 as SRH were cleaned up for 125.

