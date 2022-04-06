"They have a lot of money, I think they will do something in the end to justify it" - Shoaib Akhtar on Mumbai Indians' dismal start to IPL 2022 

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) will make a late surge in the points table in trademark fashion.

Rohit Sharma’s side have lost both their matches and were far from impressive in those outings.

The franchise lost their opening game in the competition for the tenth year in a row. The five-time champions have made a habit of these slow starts.

While they overturned their initial defeats into title wins in IPL 2015 and 2017, they were made to pay for it last year. A sedate start across both legs of IPL 2021 meant that MI failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Pointing out MI's tendency to gather momentum as the tournament progresses, Akhtar said on SK Match Ki Baat:

"MI always does wonders during the back end of the tournament. So, it is too early to say anything now. It takes time for them to gather momentum. They have picked up momentum midway through the tournament or towards the end of it. "

Akhtar added:

"At some stages, it has appeared that they are out of the tournament altogether, but have gone on to turn things around and win it as well. They have a lot of money, I think they will do something in the end to justify it."

MI will face the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial encounter tonight at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

"The management of MI is very loyal" - Shoaib Akhtar

The Mumbai Indians management has been praised unanimously by the cricketing fraternity. The players associated with the franchise have stressed upon the management's policy to treat their personnel as family.

Praising Mumbai Indians' management for their work with the players over the years, Akhtar said:

"The management of MI is very loyal. Once they rope you in and you are associated with them, and unless you don't fall in trouble, then they are fully invested in you. This is a very good thing by the franchise. Their team is also loyal, the players who have done well here, have gone on to play for India."

Akhtar further explained using Ishan Kishan as an example, upon whom MI shelled out ₹15.25 crore at the mega auction to re-secure his services. He said:

"Take Ishan Kishan for instance, if you want the full commitment of a youngster, money can be a useful thing. With the 30-40 crore earnings in a year from the national team, IPL and sponsorships, only an idiot would not focus or not train well for that kind of money. This is an era of professionalism, if you are paid money, you have to show commitment. IPL has shown that professionalism can go hand in hand with money."

Ishan Kishan has repaid the faith with a stellar start to the tournament so far. He has scored back-to-back fifties and is second on the Orange Cap list.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar