×
Create
Notifications

"Mumbai Indians lost the match, but found Tim David!"- Heartbroken fans hail Tim David for his monstrous hitting against SRH in IPL 2022

Tim David was distraught when he ran himself out for 46 (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Tim David was distraught when he ran himself out for 46 (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 18, 2022 12:29 AM IST
News

Tim David's run-out proved to be the defining moment of the game as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lost a thriller by just 3 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 25-year-old smoked 26 runs off T. Natarajan's final over and looked set to take MI to a famous win. However, in a bid to retain the strike for the next over, David ran a risky single and had to pay the price for it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with a sensational wicket maiden in the penultimate over and it was a bridge too far for MI.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Tim David not finish off the game for Mumbai. However, they were also thrilled by his big-hitting and believe he is a very important part of MI's future.

Here are some of the reactions:

Hopefully Tim David will carry the legacy of Pollard. https://t.co/70ZNgQEUYz
Tim David in last 5 matches: 20*(9), 44*(21), 13(9), 16*(7) & 46(18). Take a bow, What a player.
Really, really don't know what was going through MI's think tank to drop Tim David after just 2 games. And it's not that they didn't know about him. They paid 8 Crs for him at the auction.
Well played Tim David He's here to stay 💙
Brutal hitting from Tim David. As one would expect from him. This guy has soo much potential 🔥
Tim David.Tilak Varma.Shokeen.Kartikey.Brewis.Stubbs.I don't want these guys to go anywhere else. We have had a bad season, but found these spuerstars. Need to build a team around them with Rohit, sky, bumrah, jofra and sams. @ImRo45 @mipaltan ❤️
Tim David#IPL2022 #MIvSRH https://t.co/1Fl8y4Cawf
Honestly reckon Tim David's good you know
Tim David fast becoming that guy that when he’s at the crease you have no idea how many runs are safe. Unfortunately he backed himself thatt much to chase it down on his own he ended up throwing away his wicket
Wankhede has lost it lmao! The buzz is unreal in this over. Tim David show
There was never any doubt about Tim David's abilities. He made his way into the IPL after proving himself in other major leagues. But why did the RCB and MI setups initially think that he isn't good enough? Really interested to know.#MIvSRH
Can Tim David crack the IPL though?
Unreal potential Tim David, but but BBL is fraud league.
What a win for SRH! Tripathi & Pooran played their part in batting, but it was Umran’s three strikes and Bhuvi’s wicket maiden in the 19th over which won them the day. No redemption for #MI, but some solace certainly from Tim David’s spectacular show
They dropped Tim David after two games …. 😂
Tim David in all T20s since 2021When facing 15+ ballsSR < 150 - 5 inningsSR 151-200 - 7 inningsSR > 200 - 7 inningsWhat a beast!#MIvsSRH
The fact that it doesn't feel like we lost the match, because of tim David's performance and six on last ball...😭😭
Tim David almost won it for MI 💙That 1 Unwanted Single Costed full match 💔Well played @mipaltan 🙌#MIvsSRH
Sad part is that Tim David will stay with Mumbai Indians forever like Pollard did.
David WarnerJosh Inglis/ Josh Philippe/ Travis Head/ Ben McDermott (adjusted anywhere)Mitch MarshGlenn MaxwellTim DavidMarcus StoinisMatthew WadeAustralia will have the batting lineup to beat at the WT20 if they drop Finch and Smith!
Win or loose but TIM DAVID IS HERE TO STAY
What a knock by Tim David - 46 from just 18 balls. Single-handedly brought MI in the game with 4 sixes against Natarajan. What a finisher. https://t.co/40giWuYfqO
Feel for you Tim David 💔 https://t.co/AJxwxvnqyq
There were few games in the first half when we played with only two or three overseas players. Tim David hum sharminda hain.
Tim David's power is ridiculous. What a gem.
Not to worry Paltan...We have got a finisher like Tim David who will serve MI for a long time now...💪💙#Mumbaiindians @timdavid8
Funny to even think tim David got doubters. Starts from Mike hesson, recent clown was Mahela.
@Puneite_ #MIvSRH #TimDavidYesssss. 😎The feeling is unmatchable when you keep backing a guy & then finally he arrives.... https://t.co/0A77k57qWR
The finisher for Mumbai Indians - present & future - Tim David.
Kieron Pollard and Tim David after the match. https://t.co/Fipou8Z8o6
Appreciation post for Tim David 💙 https://t.co/LFkjXcse5b
What an Innings from Tim David. He scored Brilliant 46 runs from 18 balls including 3 Fours and 4 Sixes against SRH in pressure situation. Well played, Tim David. https://t.co/rP0IOvfoIZ
Oh my Tim David. 46 in 18 though, what a knock, superb, excellent hitting. Ensured Mumbai have the game in their zone.
Finally Finally people are seeing Tim David... This is the trailer guy will demolish more
Imagine benched him for just 2 bad games in the beginning 🥲Tim David- the monstrous hitter 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/uBZ4AEsI3y
Tim David’s dismissal provides a twist to the tale. But what a knock he played! Mauled Natarajan like nobody else has
One of the biggest regret of this season we didn't play all matches to Tim david
This is Jordan level bad bowling. Full toss knee height, but whatever balls you get, you still have to hit them and boy, Tim David is creaming 'em alright.
Run out and probably the match but what a knock from Tim David, hila dala 🔥
Mi is real deal next year, what a investment they have in #IPL2022 Archer, Brevis, Tim David and Tilak. Absolutely class to carry rohit Sharma in #IPL2023
Mumbai Indians lost the match but found Tim David.
One thing is sure. Tim David is ready to take up the mantle from Pollard. Next season is going to be interesting. #MIvsSRH
Looks like Tim David playing World Cup for Australia 🥵🥵 #MIvsSRH
Not worried of the result as MI are anyways out of the playoffs race, but would've loved to watch a bit more of Tim David. Paisa vasool batting boss.
Whoever watched Tim David previously knew what he is capable of.
Rohit SharmaIshan KishanSuryakumar YadavTilak VermaDewald BrewisTim DavidDaniel SamsOne Good Indian Leg SpinnerOne Indian Medium Pacer Jasprit BumrahJofra Archer 2023 IPL We Are Coming 🥵🥵🥵Beware Other Teams 🥂
Tim David is a beast, now I know why KKR went all-out on him during the auction!!
Statement piece from Tim David.Is that a sign that he will be the finisher for MI for many years to come? I think so.A disappointing season for MI but they have been able to develop a young batting core for the future, building around Kishan Tilak SKY David.#IPL2022
RCB leaving Tim David when they could've retained him for 4 crores might be a bigger mistake than them not retaining KL Rahul.
Tim David is just dominating all the T20 leagues he is playing. Next step international cricket, you go king.
Well Played @timdavid8 you will rule IPL in upcoming years.Brutal Hitting 💙 https://t.co/c7LaJWWUME
Well Played Tim David 👏 @mipaltan please never leave him , Ipl 2023 we are coming 🥳🔥 https://t.co/SxnELg10d5
TIM DAVID 🔥🤯@mipaltan give him 10cr more but don't ever leave him.
Tim David is not human. #IPL20222 https://t.co/xz9VlCJMIA
Drop a 💙 if you feel Wankhede got a new hero tonight… 𝐓𝐈𝐌 𝐃𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐃!!!#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @timdavid8 https://t.co/JRRBlsoB8V

Tim David's 46(18) almost helped MI pull-off a miracle

Chasing 194 was never going to be easy, but MI got off to a decent start. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan initially took their time to settle, but then began to find boundaries at regular intervals.

The duo added 95 runs for the first wicket and set up a great base for the rest to follow. But Umran Malik once again made an impact with his searing pace, picking up three crucial wickets in the middle overs.

After Tristan Stubbs was unfortunately run-out, it was almost a one-man show from David. His carnage against Natarajan almost brought the game into MI's grasp.

However, the 25-year-old was distraught after being run-out as he knew his brainfade moment would probably cost MI two points.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it is almost certain that MI will end up as the wooden-spooners, Mumbai have probably found a successor to Kieron Pollard in David.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी