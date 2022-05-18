"Mumbai Indians lost the match, but found Tim David!"- Heartbroken fans hail Tim David for his monstrous hitting against SRH in IPL 2022

Tim David's run-out proved to be the defining moment of the game as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lost a thriller by just 3 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 25-year-old smoked 26 runs off T. Natarajan's final over and looked set to take MI to a famous win. However, in a bid to retain the strike for the next over, David ran a risky single and had to pay the price for it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with a sensational wicket maiden in the penultimate over and it was a bridge too far for MI.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Tim David not finish off the game for Mumbai. However, they were also thrilled by his big-hitting and believe he is a very important part of MI's future.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Tim David in last 5 matches: 20*(9), 44*(21), 13(9), 16*(7) & 46(18). Take a bow, What a player. Tim David in last 5 matches: 20*(9), 44*(21), 13(9), 16*(7) & 46(18). Take a bow, What a player.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Really, really don't know what was going through MI's think tank to drop Tim David after just 2 games. And it's not that they didn't know about him. They paid 8 Crs for him at the auction. Really, really don't know what was going through MI's think tank to drop Tim David after just 2 games. And it's not that they didn't know about him. They paid 8 Crs for him at the auction.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan

He's here to stay Well played Tim DavidHe's here to stay Well played Tim David He's here to stay 💙

Ali Shan Momin @alishanmomin23 Brutal hitting from Tim David. As one would expect from him. This guy has soo much potential Brutal hitting from Tim David. As one would expect from him. This guy has soo much potential 🔥

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns

Tilak Varma.

Shokeen.

Kartikey.

Brewis.

Stubbs.



I don't want these guys to go anywhere else. We have had a bad season, but found these spuerstars.

Need to build a team around them with Rohit, sky, bumrah, jofra and sams. @mipaltan Tim David.Tilak Varma.Shokeen.Kartikey.Brewis.Stubbs.I don't want these guys to go anywhere else. We have had a bad season, but found these spuerstars.Need to build a team around them with Rohit, sky, bumrah, jofra and sams. @ImRo45 Tim David.Tilak Varma.Shokeen.Kartikey.Brewis.Stubbs.I don't want these guys to go anywhere else. We have had a bad season, but found these spuerstars. Need to build a team around them with Rohit, sky, bumrah, jofra and sams. @ImRo45 @mipaltan ❤️

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Honestly reckon Tim David's good you know Honestly reckon Tim David's good you know

Dave @CricketDave27 Tim David fast becoming that guy that when he’s at the crease you have no idea how many runs are safe. Unfortunately he backed himself thatt much to chase it down on his own he ended up throwing away his wicket Tim David fast becoming that guy that when he’s at the crease you have no idea how many runs are safe. Unfortunately he backed himself thatt much to chase it down on his own he ended up throwing away his wicket

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Wankhede has lost it lmao! The buzz is unreal in this over. Tim David show Wankhede has lost it lmao! The buzz is unreal in this over. Tim David show

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#MIvSRH There was never any doubt about Tim David's abilities. He made his way into the IPL after proving himself in other major leagues. But why did the RCB and MI setups initially think that he isn't good enough? Really interested to know. There was never any doubt about Tim David's abilities. He made his way into the IPL after proving himself in other major leagues. But why did the RCB and MI setups initially think that he isn't good enough? Really interested to know.#MIvSRH

Karthikeya @Static_a357 Can Tim David crack the IPL though? Can Tim David crack the IPL though?

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Unreal potential Tim David, but but BBL is fraud league. Unreal potential Tim David, but but BBL is fraud league.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah What a win for SRH! Tripathi & Pooran played their part in batting, but it was Umran’s three strikes and Bhuvi’s wicket maiden in the 19th over which won them the day. No redemption for #MI , but some solace certainly from Tim David’s spectacular show What a win for SRH! Tripathi & Pooran played their part in batting, but it was Umran’s three strikes and Bhuvi’s wicket maiden in the 19th over which won them the day. No redemption for #MI, but some solace certainly from Tim David’s spectacular show

Usama Zafar @Usama7 They dropped Tim David after two games …. They dropped Tim David after two games …. 😂

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



When facing 15+ balls



SR < 150 - 5 innings

SR 151-200 - 7 innings

SR > 200 - 7 innings



What a beast!



#MIvsSRH Tim David in all T20s since 2021When facing 15+ ballsSR < 150 - 5 inningsSR 151-200 - 7 inningsSR > 200 - 7 inningsWhat a beast! Tim David in all T20s since 2021When facing 15+ ballsSR < 150 - 5 inningsSR 151-200 - 7 inningsSR > 200 - 7 inningsWhat a beast!#MIvsSRH

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns The fact that it doesn't feel like we lost the match, because of tim David's performance and six on last ball... The fact that it doesn't feel like we lost the match, because of tim David's performance and six on last ball...😭😭

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



That 1 Unwanted Single Costed full match



Well played



#MIvsSRH Tim David almost won it for MIThat 1 Unwanted Single Costed full matchWell played @mipaltan Tim David almost won it for MI 💙That 1 Unwanted Single Costed full match 💔Well played @mipaltan 🙌#MIvsSRH

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sad part is that Tim David will stay with Mumbai Indians forever like Pollard did. Sad part is that Tim David will stay with Mumbai Indians forever like Pollard did.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan David Warner

Josh Inglis/ Josh Philippe/ Travis Head/ Ben McDermott (adjusted anywhere)

Mitch Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Tim David

Marcus Stoinis

Matthew Wade



Australia will have the batting lineup to beat at the WT20 if they drop Finch and Smith! David WarnerJosh Inglis/ Josh Philippe/ Travis Head/ Ben McDermott (adjusted anywhere)Mitch MarshGlenn MaxwellTim DavidMarcus StoinisMatthew WadeAustralia will have the batting lineup to beat at the WT20 if they drop Finch and Smith!

ASmemesss @asmemesss Win or loose but TIM DAVID IS HERE TO STAY Win or loose but TIM DAVID IS HERE TO STAY

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a knock by Tim David - 46 from just 18 balls. Single-handedly brought MI in the game with 4 sixes against Natarajan. What a finisher. What a knock by Tim David - 46 from just 18 balls. Single-handedly brought MI in the game with 4 sixes against Natarajan. What a finisher. https://t.co/40giWuYfqO

Asha @ashaa_45 Feel for you Tim David Feel for you Tim David 💔 https://t.co/AJxwxvnqyq

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan There were few games in the first half when we played with only two or three overseas players. Tim David hum sharminda hain. There were few games in the first half when we played with only two or three overseas players. Tim David hum sharminda hain.

arfan @Im__Arfan Tim David's power is ridiculous. What a gem. Tim David's power is ridiculous. What a gem.

PΔ∇ΔΠ SΔШΔΠT 🇮🇳 @ImPavanS45

#Mumbaiindians @timdavid8 Not to worry Paltan...We have got a finisher like Tim David who will serve MI for a long time now... Not to worry Paltan...We have got a finisher like Tim David who will serve MI for a long time now...💪💙#Mumbaiindians @timdavid8

arfan @Im__Arfan Funny to even think tim David got doubters. Starts from Mike hesson, recent clown was Mahela. Funny to even think tim David got doubters. Starts from Mike hesson, recent clown was Mahela.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The finisher for Mumbai Indians - present & future - Tim David. The finisher for Mumbai Indians - present & future - Tim David.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Kieron Pollard and Tim David after the match. Kieron Pollard and Tim David after the match. https://t.co/Fipou8Z8o6

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an Innings from Tim David. He scored Brilliant 46 runs from 18 balls including 3 Fours and 4 Sixes against SRH in pressure situation. Well played, Tim David. What an Innings from Tim David. He scored Brilliant 46 runs from 18 balls including 3 Fours and 4 Sixes against SRH in pressure situation. Well played, Tim David. https://t.co/rP0IOvfoIZ

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Oh my Tim David. 46 in 18 though, what a knock, superb, excellent hitting. Ensured Mumbai have the game in their zone. Oh my Tim David. 46 in 18 though, what a knock, superb, excellent hitting. Ensured Mumbai have the game in their zone.

Sai @akakrcb6 Finally Finally people are seeing Tim David... This is the trailer guy will demolish more Finally Finally people are seeing Tim David... This is the trailer guy will demolish more

CIVIL×RAGE @BLOODLINE45

Tim David- the monstrous hitter ‍♂️ Imagine benched him for just 2 bad games in the beginning 🥲Tim David- the monstrous hitter‍♂️ Imagine benched him for just 2 bad games in the beginning 🥲Tim David- the monstrous hitter 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/uBZ4AEsI3y

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Tim David’s dismissal provides a twist to the tale. But what a knock he played! Mauled Natarajan like nobody else has Tim David’s dismissal provides a twist to the tale. But what a knock he played! Mauled Natarajan like nobody else has

∆ R K U 45 @DoubleHundred4 One of the biggest regret of this season we didn't play all matches to Tim david One of the biggest regret of this season we didn't play all matches to Tim david

IPL 2022 @iplthebest This is Jordan level bad bowling. Full toss knee height, but whatever balls you get, you still have to hit them and boy, Tim David is creaming 'em alright. This is Jordan level bad bowling. Full toss knee height, but whatever balls you get, you still have to hit them and boy, Tim David is creaming 'em alright.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Run out and probably the match but what a knock from Tim David, hila dala Run out and probably the match but what a knock from Tim David, hila dala 🔥

mahi ♥ @TheJinxyyyy



Archer, Brevis, Tim David and Tilak. Absolutely class to carry rohit Sharma in Mi is real deal next year, what a investment they have in #IPL2022 Archer, Brevis, Tim David and Tilak. Absolutely class to carry rohit Sharma in #IPL2023 Mi is real deal next year, what a investment they have in #IPL2022 Archer, Brevis, Tim David and Tilak. Absolutely class to carry rohit Sharma in #IPL2023

Sir Dinda⁴⁵ @SirDindaTweet Mumbai Indians lost the match but found Tim David. Mumbai Indians lost the match but found Tim David.

L € € @trolee_



#MIvsSRH One thing is sure. Tim David is ready to take up the mantle from Pollard. Next season is going to be interesting. One thing is sure. Tim David is ready to take up the mantle from Pollard. Next season is going to be interesting. #MIvsSRH

Maulik Vadariya @MaulikVadariya Looks like Tim David playing World Cup for Australia 🥵🥵 #MIvsSRH Looks like Tim David playing World Cup for Australia 🥵🥵 #MIvsSRH

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront Not worried of the result as MI are anyways out of the playoffs race, but would've loved to watch a bit more of Tim David. Paisa vasool batting boss. Not worried of the result as MI are anyways out of the playoffs race, but would've loved to watch a bit more of Tim David. Paisa vasool batting boss.

AA @TheUpperCut_ Whoever watched Tim David previously knew what he is capable of. Whoever watched Tim David previously knew what he is capable of.

Saksham Garg @Sakshamgarg101 Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Verma

Dewald Brewis

Tim David

Daniel Sams

One Good Indian Leg Spinner

One Indian Medium Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah

Jofra Archer



2023 IPL We Are Coming 🥵🥵🥵



Beware Other Teams 🥂 Rohit SharmaIshan KishanSuryakumar YadavTilak VermaDewald BrewisTim DavidDaniel SamsOne Good Indian Leg SpinnerOne Indian Medium Pacer Jasprit BumrahJofra Archer 2023 IPL We Are Coming 🥵🥵🥵Beware Other Teams 🥂

sohom ᱬ @AwaaraHoon Tim David is a beast, now I know why KKR went all-out on him during the auction!! Tim David is a beast, now I know why KKR went all-out on him during the auction!!

Nikhil Uttamchandani @NikUttam



Is that a sign that he will be the finisher for MI for many years to come? I think so.



A disappointing season for MI but they have been able to develop a young batting core for the future, building around Kishan Tilak SKY David.



#IPL2022 Statement piece from Tim David.Is that a sign that he will be the finisher for MI for many years to come? I think so.A disappointing season for MI but they have been able to develop a young batting core for the future, building around Kishan Tilak SKY David. Statement piece from Tim David.Is that a sign that he will be the finisher for MI for many years to come? I think so.A disappointing season for MI but they have been able to develop a young batting core for the future, building around Kishan Tilak SKY David.#IPL2022

Steph @albatrosscric RCB leaving Tim David when they could've retained him for 4 crores might be a bigger mistake than them not retaining KL Rahul. RCB leaving Tim David when they could've retained him for 4 crores might be a bigger mistake than them not retaining KL Rahul.

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu Tim David is just dominating all the T20 leagues he is playing. Next step international cricket, you go king. Tim David is just dominating all the T20 leagues he is playing. Next step international cricket, you go king.

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP

Brutal Hitting Well Played @timdavid8 you will rule IPL in upcoming years.Brutal Hitting Well Played @timdavid8 you will rule IPL in upcoming years.Brutal Hitting 💙 https://t.co/c7LaJWWUME

TEJASH 🚩 @LoyleRohitFan45 Well Played Tim David @mipaltan please never leave him , Ipl 2023 we are coming 🥳 Well Played Tim David 👏 @mipaltan please never leave him , Ipl 2023 we are coming 🥳🔥 https://t.co/SxnELg10d5

Sanjeeb ✨ @Sanjeeb__19 🤯



give him 10cr more but don't ever leave him. TIM DAVID @mipaltan give him 10cr more but don't ever leave him. TIM DAVID 🔥🤯@mipaltan give him 10cr more but don't ever leave him.

Tim David's 46(18) almost helped MI pull-off a miracle

Chasing 194 was never going to be easy, but MI got off to a decent start. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan initially took their time to settle, but then began to find boundaries at regular intervals.

The duo added 95 runs for the first wicket and set up a great base for the rest to follow. But Umran Malik once again made an impact with his searing pace, picking up three crucial wickets in the middle overs.

After Tristan Stubbs was unfortunately run-out, it was almost a one-man show from David. His carnage against Natarajan almost brought the game into MI's grasp.

However, the 25-year-old was distraught after being run-out as he knew his brainfade moment would probably cost MI two points.

While it is almost certain that MI will end up as the wooden-spooners, Mumbai have probably found a successor to Kieron Pollard in David.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit