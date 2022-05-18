"Mumbai Indians lost the match, but found Tim David!"- Heartbroken fans hail Tim David for his monstrous hitting against SRH in IPL 2022

Tim David's run-out proved to be the defining moment of the game as the Mumbai Indians (MI) lost a thriller by just 3 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The 25-year-old smoked 26 runs off T. Natarajan's final over and looked set to take MI to a famous win. However, in a bid to retain the strike for the next over, David ran a risky single and had to pay the price for it.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar followed it up with a sensational wicket maiden in the penultimate over and it was a bridge too far for MI.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Tim David not finish off the game for Mumbai. However, they were also thrilled by his big-hitting and believe he is a very important part of MI's future.
Tim David's 46(18) almost helped MI pull-off a miracle
Chasing 194 was never going to be easy, but MI got off to a decent start. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan initially took their time to settle, but then began to find boundaries at regular intervals.
The duo added 95 runs for the first wicket and set up a great base for the rest to follow. But Umran Malik once again made an impact with his searing pace, picking up three crucial wickets in the middle overs.
After Tristan Stubbs was unfortunately run-out, it was almost a one-man show from David. His carnage against Natarajan almost brought the game into MI's grasp.
However, the 25-year-old was distraught after being run-out as he knew his brainfade moment would probably cost MI two points.
While it is almost certain that MI will end up as the wooden-spooners, Mumbai have probably found a successor to Kieron Pollard in David.