IPL 2022: "One and only" - Mumbai Indians share heartwarming video of Rohit Sharma and daughter Samaira

Hours after leading India to a series victory against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma checked into the Mumbai Indians (MI) team hotel ahead of IPL 2022. Rohit flew out of Bengaluru and reached Mumbai late on Monday night.

The franchise took to its official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video of Rohit arriving with his daughter Samaira, with wife Ritika Sajdeh also seen in the background. Rohit checked into the hotel in Samaira's company and took a tour around it, with the five trophies lifted by MI under his leadership also on display.

Take a look at the video posted by MI below:

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians aiming for a record sixth title in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL, having won the title a record five times with the Mumbai Indians. While the last season saw MI fall agonizingly short of a spot in the playoffs, the team will aim to complete a record sixth title come IPL 2022.

Rohit comes into the IPL having tasted success in his first Test series as captain, leading India to a resounding 2-0 sweep of Sri Lanka. India defeated the visitors by 238 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 14). Mere hours after the win, Rohit and fellow MI teammate Jasprit Bumrah flew out to Mumbai to link up with their team.

IPL 2022 will commence on March 26, with the entire league phase to be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. MI will kickstart their campaign on March 27 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Also read: 5 best ODI scores by Rohit Sharma

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mumbai Indians clinch their sixth crown come IPL 2022? Yes No 19 votes so far