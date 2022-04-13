"My first IPL wicket is of one of my favourite batters" - Maheesh Theekshana on dismissing Faf du Plessis in CSK vs RCB clash 

Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

The mystery spinner was delighted with his inspiring performance in the crucial tie. Speaking after the match, the 21-year-old spoke about getting the prized wicket of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis in the clash.

The talented youngster got the better of the seasoned campaigner in the third over of RCB's run-chase.

Faf du Plessis perished while trying to play an attacking shot on the fifth ball of the over. The 37-year-old failed to get the timing right and was ultimately caught by Chris Jordan at the long-on fence.

Theekshana stated that he was happy to have dismissed one of his favorite batters.

"My first IPL wicket is of one of my favourite batters. I was told by the coaches and the players that I was going to get wickets today. And I am really happy.

"We got a huge score on the board. We just went for dot balls and we knew that they were going to attack. We backed ourselves and that's why we got the results."

The crafty spinner claimed four wickets in the encounter and conceded just 33 runs from his full quota of four overs. He was instrumental in CSK pocketing the contest with his exploits with the ball against RCB batters.

CSK beat RCB by 23 runs to get off the mark on the IPL 2022 points table

RCB won the toss and elected to field first at the DY Patil Stadium in the 22nd match of the season. CSK's Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) starred with the bat and helped their side register an imposing total of 216.

They ended their winless streak in the competition by claiming a stunning 23-run victory in the Southern Derby. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Co. are still languising in the penultimate place in the IPL points table.

CSK will next be seen in action on Sunday when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 29th match of this year's cash-rich league. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

