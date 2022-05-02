IPL 2022: "My wife is my biggest coach" - Shimron Hetmyer

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has called his wife, Nirvani, his "biggest coach," crediting her for his newfound patience while batting and improved consistency over the last few months. The West Indian said Nirvani advised him to spend more time at the crease at the start of his innings, which has worked wonders.

A prodigal talent, Hetmyer looked on the path of no return in the lead up to IPL 2022, receiving snubs from the national team and facing questions about his fitness and temperament. But the Royals showed massive trust in him, snapping the 25-year-old up for ₹8.5 crore at the auction. Rising above all criticism, the southpaw has repaid the faith with 233 runs in just nine matches at a strike rate of 159.59.

Speaking ahead of RR's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhade Stadium on Monday, Hetmyer attributed the turnaround to giving himself more time to assess the conditions. When asked who inspired him to do that, the 25-year-old named his wife. He told host broadcaster Star Sports:

"For me, it's just about giving myself a chance, really... For the first two years of my career, I wasn't giving myself the chance to get set and have a base to work from. But this year and last year I really thought I should start giving myself the chance just to see what the pitch is doing, give myself a couple of balls and then start hitting. And I think so far it's been working for me."

Hetmyer added:

"Not that I could really remember. I probably got some of that from my wife because she's probably my biggest coach. [And his harshest critic?] Yes most of the time, yeah! It was something we came up with. She was like, 'Just give yourself a couple of balls just to see what exactly is happening, and then even if you get out, we can say you have given yourself the chance.' So it's really something I've tried to bring into my game and so far it's been alright."

Following his performances this season, Hetmyer has established himself as an able finisher and might have even staked his claim to replace the recently-retired Kieron Pollard in the Windies setup.

Really want to learn reverse sweep from Jos Buttler: Shimron Hetmyer

Asked to pick the learnings he would like to take from the Royals' top-scorer and current Orange Cap holder, Jos Buttler, Hetmyer named the Englishman's unorthodox reverse sweep and scoop shots. He said:

"Too many things that I can register right now, to be honest. One thing I really want to learn is how to reverse sweep. I have tried and tried it in practice by I keep on getting hit rather than actually hitting the ball somewhere. That and probably a better scoop as well. I think so far he's been phenomenal to watch. I have really enjoyed looking at him from the outside. It's even better when I am batting with him, it makes life much easier."

