"Need to take on Bumrah and put pressure on Rohit Sharma" - Brad Hogg on MI's troubles in IPL 2022

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in deep trouble in IPL 2022. Mumbai have lost all six of their games so far and face a do-or-die encounter against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, April 21.

The 51-year-old feels that MI have only one genuine wicket-taker in Jasprit Bumrah. Consequently, Hogg believes the opposition must look to attack the speedster and put skipper Rohit Sharma under immense pressure.

Teams are looking to play out Bumrah, but Hogg reckons that the 28-year-old could crack under pressure.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Mi's problems so far this season:

"For Mumbai Indians, I think that the wheels are coming off. If I am in the opposition, I would say that maybe we need to take on Bumrah tomorrow and we got to put pressure on Rohit Sharma. Both are great leaders but sometimes pressure gets to you."

Brad Hogg also shed light on how the body language of both Sharma and Bumrah in their previous game showed exactly why Mumbai are rock bottom in the points table. He added:

"There was a dropped catch and Rohit starts to be a little exaggerated with his actions and there is an overthrow off Bumrah bowling where he put his hands on the head and fell on the ground. That's not good when you're trying to establish a culture you had for years with a new personnel. MI will need to watch out."

Brad Hogg praises MI starlet Dewald Brevis

Arguably one of the very few positives in MI's dismal IPL 2022 season so far has been 18-year-old sensation Dewald Brevis. Brevis has been given his preferred No. 3 position in the Mumbai batting line-up and the youngster has shown flashes of brilliance so far.

Although he hasn't played a big knock yet. Brevis has scored 117 runs in four games at a fantastic strike rate of 172.06. Brad Hogg has been impressed with the way Brevis has shown willingness to hit straight down the ground. He stated:

"Very AB de Villiers-like but we shouldn't compare him with those players. The way he gets his head behind the ball, willing to hit the quick bowlers straight through the V, that is the sign of a quality player."

Brad Hogg also spoke about how well the 18-year-old watches the ball right till the moment it has left the bat. He added:

"He has also got the cuts and pulls and the sweep shot when he plays spin. But when he wants to play big straight down the ground, he keeps his eyes on the ball so at contact spot, the eyes are in that spot after the ball is being hit. When you play big shots it is important to keep eyes on the ball. So I am liking what he has got there."

Brevis will once again be one of the players to watch out for when Mumbai takes on CSK.

