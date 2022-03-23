IPL 2022: "No surprise we have won five titles" - Jofra Archer hails 'family-oriented' franchise MI

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made a smart investment by picking up England's Jofra Archer for INR 8 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Although he won't be available to play until the 2023 edition of the tournament, Archer is excited to begin a new chapter in his IPL career.

The 26-year-old has been impressed with the way in which MI treats its players like family. He believes such bonding among the players is what helps them perform to their fullest and win championships.

In a video posted by the franchise on YouTube, here's what Jofra Archer had to say about MI's team culture and their handling of superstars like Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga:

"It looks like a really close-knit group in MI. Any family-oriented franchise will definitely do well and there is no surprise that we have won five titles. Players like Polly have been there for ten years and even Malinga has been there for a long time. So in such an atmosphere, you feel safe."

"I don't want to get anyone's hopes high" - Jofra Archer gives update on his fitness

There were rumors surfacing that Jofra Archer was recovering from his elbow injury quickly and that he might feature in a few games for MI in IPL 2022. However, the 26-year-old put all these rumors to bed by providing an update on his fitness.

The star England pacer stated that although he is recovering well, he won't be able to feature in the IPL before the 2023 edition. He revealed:

"Although I am progressing a bit faster than expected, which is a good thing, but it is still going to be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes high, I don't want to disappoint anyone."

Jofra Archer has played 35 games in the IPL and has picked up 46 wickets for the Rajasthan Royals. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to MI's environment and whether he is able to replicate his form after a long injury lay-off.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra