×
Create
Notifications

IPL 2022: "No surprise we have won five titles" - Jofra Archer hails 'family-oriented' franchise MI

MI are the most successful IPL franchise having won five titles so far.
MI are the most successful IPL franchise having won five titles so far.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 23, 2022 12:08 PM IST
News

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) made a smart investment by picking up England's Jofra Archer for INR 8 crore in the IPL 2022 auction. Although he won't be available to play until the 2023 edition of the tournament, Archer is excited to begin a new chapter in his IPL career.

The 26-year-old has been impressed with the way in which MI treats its players like family. He believes such bonding among the players is what helps them perform to their fullest and win championships.

In a video posted by the franchise on YouTube, here's what Jofra Archer had to say about MI's team culture and their handling of superstars like Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga:

"It looks like a really close-knit group in MI. Any family-oriented franchise will definitely do well and there is no surprise that we have won five titles. Players like Polly have been there for ten years and even Malinga has been there for a long time. So in such an atmosphere, you feel safe."
His pace. His precision. His tweets. Jofra Archer is 𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 🔥#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction @JofraArcher https://t.co/AH23A19cQB

"I don't want to get anyone's hopes high" - Jofra Archer gives update on his fitness

There were rumors surfacing that Jofra Archer was recovering from his elbow injury quickly and that he might feature in a few games for MI in IPL 2022. However, the 26-year-old put all these rumors to bed by providing an update on his fitness.

The star England pacer stated that although he is recovering well, he won't be able to feature in the IPL before the 2023 edition. He revealed:

"Although I am progressing a bit faster than expected, which is a good thing, but it is still going to be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes high, I don't want to disappoint anyone."
Also Read Article Continues below

Jofra Archer has played 35 games in the IPL and has picked up 46 wickets for the Rajasthan Royals. It will be interesting to see how he adapts to MI's environment and whether he is able to replicate his form after a long injury lay-off.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी