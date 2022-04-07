"Not focusing on the fact that DC is my former team" - Avesh Khan aiming to win tonight's IPL 2022 match for LSG

Avesh Khan played an integral role in Delhi Capitals (DC)'s success last year. But in IPL 2022, he is a part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad and will play against his former team tonight.

During a chat with the host on Inside LSG, Khan was asked about his preparations ahead of the match against his former franchise.

"I am feeling good," the fast bowler replied. "Our next match is against Delhi Capitals, but I am not focusing much on the fact that it is my former team. My aim is to win matches for my team irrespective of who is the opponent."

Avesh added that he will try to bring his experience from the previous season to the fore while playing against the likes of Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw later tonight.

"I used to bowl against them in the nets and now I will play against them," Khan concluded. "I will try to test their batting skills and take wickets with my bowling tonight."

I try to stick to the basics and do not try anything extra: Ravi Bishnoi comments on KL Rahul's strategy to use him in death overs in IPL 2022

Ravi Bishnoi has picked up two wickets in three matches for Lucknow Super Giants (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Meanwhile, captain KL Rahul has so far shown faith in Ravi Bishnoi's leg-spin during the second half of the opposition team's innings in IPL 2022. When asked about his plans to succeed against the batters in that phase of the game, Bishnoi explained:

"I try to have clarity in my mind. I try to stick to the basics and do not try anything extra. Batters try to take more risks in that period, so I only focus on my basics."

Both Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi will be in action later tonight when Lucknow battle Delhi in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee