"Not playing cuz he stole Vada Pav off Rohit's plate" - Fans slam MI for benching Tim David again in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers have once again proven to be expensive as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have posted a mammoth total of 198/5 in their 20 overs. The fifties from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, coupled with some fine hitting at the end from Jitesh Sharma, ensured that the kings almost crossed the 200-run mark.
Rohit Sharma surprised everyone at the toss as he still chose to bench a big hitter like Tim David in such a crucial encounter. Mumbai have paid a whopping INR 8.25 crore for the hard-hitting all-rounder in the IPL 2022 auction, who has been given just two games so far.
Fans on Twitter were both baffled and furious to see Mumbai go in with just six batting options by leaving out Tim David and feel they aren't playing their best XI. Here are some of the reactions:
MI bowlers once again had a difficult outing
PBKS got off to the perfect start with the bat as Agarwal creamed the first ball for a boundary. While Dhawan took his time to get his eye in, the PBKS captain was quick to get off the blocks. Agarwal brought up his first half-century of the season but was dismissed soon after.
MI picked up quick wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone and it felt like they could restrict the Kings to a total around the 180-run mark. However, Dhawan continued on his merry way and got himself a well-made 70.
Young Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan played some explosive shots at the end and propelled PBKS' score to 198/5 in their 20 overs. MI are certainly up against it especially because they are playing one batter short and apart from Suryakumar Yadav, most of their batters are struggling to find form.
Mumbai will need to bat out of their skins if they want to get anywhere near the mammoth target that PBKS have set.