"Not playing cuz he stole Vada Pav off Rohit's plate" - Fans slam MI for benching Tim David again in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers have once again proven to be expensive as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have posted a mammoth total of 198/5 in their 20 overs. The fifties from Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, coupled with some fine hitting at the end from Jitesh Sharma, ensured that the kings almost crossed the 200-run mark.

Rohit Sharma surprised everyone at the toss as he still chose to bench a big hitter like Tim David in such a crucial encounter. Mumbai have paid a whopping INR 8.25 crore for the hard-hitting all-rounder in the IPL 2022 auction, who has been given just two games so far.

Fans on Twitter were both baffled and furious to see Mumbai go in with just six batting options by leaving out Tim David and feel they aren't playing their best XI. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 When you've bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he's good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS When you've bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he's good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022

#MIvPBKS I have no idea why Mumbai Indians are going in with such a weak late middle-order when they can easily make a 5,6,7 of Tim David, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen. Makes no sense to bench Tim David. Different thing if he is injured but no update on that either. I have no idea why Mumbai Indians are going in with such a weak late middle-order when they can easily make a 5,6,7 of Tim David, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen. Makes no sense to bench Tim David. Different thing if he is injured but no update on that either.#MIvPBKS

i @ShaheenHypebot Tim David deserves better.

Dropped after 2 games for RCB

Dropped after 2 games for MI



Such a dynamic player deserves ample chances before being written off. He is playing in the middle order & shouldn't be hard looked early in the season.

Jatin Khandelwal @jr_khandelwal seems like MI have just decided to not win this season... Tim David and Fabian Allen both being benched while the tail starts at number 7 is so not what was expected after the mega auction..

MI still have a decent squad, nd themselves are making it harder to win.



Why won't you play a SLA all rounder (Fabian Allen) against a team which has only one LHB (Dhawan) in their top 7? Not only that, that player also gives you batting depth because currently, you have M Ashwin at 7. Very strange this from MI.

Manya @CSKian716 PBKS have Shahrukh Khan at 8, MI have Unadkat at 7 lol. Allen and Tim David are warming the bench as MI is happily playing 3 OS players. PBKS have Shahrukh Khan at 8, MI have Unadkat at 7 lol. Allen and Tim David are warming the bench as MI is happily playing 3 OS players.

Fans to MI then who will chase this mamoth total #MIvsPBKS Tim David is not playingFans to MI then who will chase this mamoth total #MIvsPBKS Tim David is not playingFans to MI then who will chase this mamoth total😔 https://t.co/DFliFgAmZN

DK @DestinedParadox Tim David Deserves a Better Franchise Tim David Deserves a Better Franchise

Anju #TeamIndia @Deep_Point_ You gotta feel for Tim David. Last season warmed the bench whole season playing for RCB except 1 game. And this year when we thought he will get to play more, MI also benching him 🤦🤦 You gotta feel for Tim David. Last season warmed the bench whole season playing for RCB except 1 game. And this year when we thought he will get to play more, MI also benching him 🤦🤦

#Mumbai #IPL Watching mumbai indians bowling lineup hurts but what hurts more is team selection🥲 still can't figure out why was tim david benched, why aren't they trying meridith, fabian allen. #Mumbai indians #MIvsPBKS Watching mumbai indians bowling lineup hurts but what hurts more is team selection🥲 still can't figure out why was tim david benched, why aren't they trying meridith, fabian allen.#Mumbai #Mumbaiindians #MIvsPBKS #IPL

danishhayat @hayatdanish02 Bumrah nearly gave one of his best spells today ...mm just brutal bowling ..still punjab reached 200 ... Just says how bad the bowling line up is ... Their batting is also weak as they think tim David is not eligible to bat Bumrah nearly gave one of his best spells today ...mm just brutal bowling ..still punjab reached 200 ... Just says how bad the bowling line up is ... Their batting is also weak as they think tim David is not eligible to bat

* @deepcuv Tim David not playing cuz he stole the vada pav off of Rohit’s plate, only explanation. Tim David not playing cuz he stole the vada pav off of Rohit’s plate, only explanation.

Saahil @saahilspeaking Looks like MI bought Tim David not to play for them but to not play against them. Looks like MI bought Tim David not to play for them but to not play against them.

How can you go with 5 batters and 6 if you include finished pollard



Tim david should've been purchased by any other team



This team is disgusting @mipaltan Really realllyyyyyyyyyyyyy disgusting team selection

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh @CSKian716 Bizarre how quickly they have discarded Tim David and not even considered fielding Allen once. @CSKian716 Bizarre how quickly they have discarded Tim David and not even considered fielding Allen once.

Vibhor Shrivastava Entertainment #CWC22 @VibhorVse20 Rohit's captaincy/Mi management has been working horribly this season. I Can't understand why they are not playing Tim David and they are not even reading the match ups properly. They had a Bad Auction and they're suffering now. Rohit's captaincy/Mi management has been working horribly this season. I Can't understand why they are not playing Tim David and they are not even reading the match ups properly. They had a Bad Auction and they're suffering now.

Z @ossyV2 #IPL2022 imagine benching a gunman like tim david for that unproven choker brevis imagine benching a gunman like tim david for that unproven choker brevis 😂😂 #IPL2022

mohsinali @mohsinaliisb So PBKS doesn’t change Smith and MI showing lack of trust in Tim David So PBKS doesn’t change Smith and MI showing lack of trust in Tim David

MI bowlers once again had a difficult outing

PBKS got off to the perfect start with the bat as Agarwal creamed the first ball for a boundary. While Dhawan took his time to get his eye in, the PBKS captain was quick to get off the blocks. Agarwal brought up his first half-century of the season but was dismissed soon after.

MI picked up quick wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone and it felt like they could restrict the Kings to a total around the 180-run mark. However, Dhawan continued on his merry way and got himself a well-made 70.

Young Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan played some explosive shots at the end and propelled PBKS' score to 198/5 in their 20 overs. MI are certainly up against it especially because they are playing one batter short and apart from Suryakumar Yadav, most of their batters are struggling to find form.

Mumbai will need to bat out of their skins if they want to get anywhere near the mammoth target that PBKS have set.

