"Only question regarding DK and T20 World Cup should be 'window or aisle seat?'" - Fans go berserk as Dinesh Karthik plays a blinder again in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik's dream season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued as he smoked 30 runs off just eight balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The 36-year-old walked out to bat in the penultimate over and faced a couple of dot deliveries. He still ended up scoring a ridiculous four sixes and a boundary off the last over to power RCB to 192/3.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see their beloved 'DK' finally get back to his best after a couple of rare failures. Some believe he has almost booked his place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup thanks to his finishing capabilities at RCB.
Here are some of the reactions:
Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis give RCB a strong finish
RCB opted to bat first against SRH but got off to the worst possible start, losing former skipper Virat Kohli once again for a golden duck. However, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis tackled the situation smartly and saw off a few deliveries to get themselves set.
Once they got into their groove, both batters began to up the ante and found boundaries at regular intervals. Du Plessis took a special liking to Umran Malik and didn't let the speedster settle.
Patidar's dismissal after a fine 48-run knock brought the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to the crease. He started well with du Plessis, who ended unbeaten on 73, but towards the business end of the innings, both batters slowed down a bit. Maxwell eventually exited after scoring 33 off 24 balls.
The SRH bowlers executed their skills well and it looked like they would restrict RCB to about the 170-run mark. However, Dinesh Karthik just blew away those hopes and took debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi to the cleaners in the final over.
The first of his three sixes in the final over could have been a catch straight down the throat of the fielder at mid wicket. But the ball burst through his hands and cost SRH some crucial runs. Only time will tell whether Dinesh Karthik's knock will prove to be the difference between the two sides.
The Sunrisers are off to a slow start, having ended the powerplay on 39/2.
Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!