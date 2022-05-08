"Only question regarding DK and T20 World Cup should be 'window or aisle seat?'" - Fans go berserk as Dinesh Karthik plays a blinder again in IPL 2022

Dinesh Karthik's dream season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued as he smoked 30 runs off just eight balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 36-year-old walked out to bat in the penultimate over and faced a couple of dot deliveries. He still ended up scoring a ridiculous four sixes and a boundary off the last over to power RCB to 192/3.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see their beloved 'DK' finally get back to his best after a couple of rare failures. Some believe he has almost booked his place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup thanks to his finishing capabilities at RCB.

Here are some of the reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Dinesh Karthik in Death Overs in this IPL 2022:-



•Runs - 211

•Balls - 97

•Strike Rate - 217.52



Best Finisher of this IPL season for a reason. Dinesh Karthik in Death Overs in this IPL 2022:-•Runs - 211•Balls - 97•Strike Rate - 217.52Best Finisher of this IPL season for a reason. https://t.co/kRrRBexNiM

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh 🏻 took 2 crucial wickets for the team!

#RCBvsSRH #IPL2022 Terrific power hitting from @DineshKarthik in the end 🤩 and a superb captain's knock from @faf1307 after the initial setback. Well bowled Suchith🏻 took 2 crucial wickets for the team! Terrific power hitting from @DineshKarthik in the end 🤩 and a superb captain's knock from @faf1307 after the initial setback. Well bowled Suchith 👏🏻 took 2 crucial wickets for the team! #RCBvsSRH #IPL2022

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky DK is on a mission and his energies are syncing in with it in such an amazing way. Wish I could have half of that determination. I am not just enjoying his batting but also taking inspirations. DK is on a mission and his energies are syncing in with it in such an amazing way. Wish I could have half of that determination. I am not just enjoying his batting but also taking inspirations.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "It's quite something Unbelievable that Dinesh Karthik is finishing with such Consistency every time." - Rajat Patidar "It's quite something Unbelievable that Dinesh Karthik is finishing with such Consistency every time." - Rajat Patidar

Prithvi @Puneite_ DK has been dropped thrice in 3 games, survived a close lbw call. Deserves this luck tbh. DK has been dropped thrice in 3 games, survived a close lbw call. Deserves this luck tbh.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a finish by Dinesh Karthik - 6,6,6,4. 30* from just 8 balls, DK the finisher has done it again. A quality knock by DK, take a bow. What a finish by Dinesh Karthik - 6,6,6,4. 30* from just 8 balls, DK the finisher has done it again. A quality knock by DK, take a bow. https://t.co/rMXdUhXp89

Prashanth S @ps_it_is DK really makes the sweep shot off high pace look much easier than you could imagine, ridiculous player DK really makes the sweep shot off high pace look much easier than you could imagine, ridiculous player

Ali @stuckon70 DK easily is the best buy of RCB this season man. Insane finisher and one that doesn't take an overseas spot. Huge pick. DK easily is the best buy of RCB this season man. Insane finisher and one that doesn't take an overseas spot. Huge pick.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan DK has to be in the Indian T20 World Cup team .. #IPL2022 DK has to be in the Indian T20 World Cup team .. #IPL2022 🚀🚀🚀

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Plays the most impactful knock of the innings. Smiles. Leaves. Just DK things. #IPL2022 Comes in with just 10 balls to go.Plays the most impactful knock of the innings. Smiles. Leaves. Just DK things. #SRHvRCB Comes in with just 10 balls to go. Plays the most impactful knock of the innings. Smiles. Leaves. Just DK things. #SRHvRCB #IPL2022 https://t.co/yHu5gXDGRb

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Pretty sure DK is reading lengths/lines at the start of the bowler's run up, crazy good the anticipation levels and his trigger movements. What a freak end to that innings, class . Pretty sure DK is reading lengths/lines at the start of the bowler's run up, crazy good the anticipation levels and his trigger movements. What a freak end to that innings, class .

ayaan. @AyanMusk DK popa take a bow, it's unfortunate that dhoni had occupied your place in T20I team for a decade. DK popa take a bow, it's unfortunate that dhoni had occupied your place in T20I team for a decade.

Sai @akakrcb6 Bro our management thought too much Maxwell will counter spin and Faf hit pace... Should have taken risk sent DK only in... They did not bowl spin and unlucky way Maxwell face most pace bowling. Bro our management thought too much Maxwell will counter spin and Faf hit pace... Should have taken risk sent DK only in... They did not bowl spin and unlucky way Maxwell face most pace bowling.

Ali Shan Momin @alishanmomin23 The smile of Faf saysit all. Well done DK. Just brilliant The smile of Faf saysit all. Well done DK. Just brilliant

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



32*(14)

14*(7)

44*(23)

7*(2)

34(14)

66*(34)

13*(8)

0(3)

6(4)

2(3)

26*(17)

30*(8)



Incredible DK as a finisher. Dinesh Karthik in #IPL2022 32*(14)14*(7)44*(23)7*(2)34(14)66*(34)13*(8)0(3)6(4)2(3)26*(17)30*(8)Incredible DK as a finisher. Dinesh Karthik in #IPL2022:32*(14)14*(7)44*(23)7*(2)34(14)66*(34)13*(8)0(3)6(4)2(3)26*(17)30*(8)Incredible DK as a finisher.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What an Innings from Dinesh Karthik - 0,0,2,6,6,6,6,4 - 30*(8). This is Just Phenomenal Finish by DK. What an Innings from Dinesh Karthik - 0,0,2,6,6,6,6,4 - 30*(8). This is Just Phenomenal Finish by DK. https://t.co/tabPgXJTI3

mahi @TheJinxyyyy DK doesn’t need a ticket on the plane to Australia. He’s the pilot!! DK doesn’t need a ticket on the plane to Australia. He’s the pilot!! https://t.co/uUcFGAmKgB

Sai @akakrcb6 If DK not selected to T20I... Rohit, Dravid should resign themselves... Dissolve BCCI. If DK not selected to T20I... Rohit, Dravid should resign themselves... Dissolve BCCI.

mahi @TheJinxyyyy

Just remember to give it back Like DK. What a story this man has. 🧿 If life Kicks You and you are downJust remember to give it back Like DK. What a story this man has. If life Kicks You and you are down Just remember to give it back Like DK. What a story this man has. ♥️🧿

Srini @softsignalout , made it look ridiculously easy DK elite stuff this man, made it look ridiculously easy DK elite stuff this man ❤️❤️❤️, made it look ridiculously easy

mahi @TheJinxyyyy Dk should say to Tripathi - "you didn't drop catch, you dropped playoff spot" #RCBvSRH Dk should say to Tripathi - "you didn't drop catch, you dropped playoff spot" #RCBvSRH

n @DarthDanin Need a apology letter from BCCI to DK popa 🫡🫡🫡 Need a apology letter from BCCI to DK popa 🫡🫡🫡

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric do the DK 5.5 crore tweet again Kieran do the DK 5.5 crore tweet again Kieran

Prajakta @18prajakta Dinesh Karthik has made these kind of finishes look so easy to the eye and count the number of times he has done it. Truly trying to fill the void of AB de Villiers here. Dinesh Karthik has made these kind of finishes look so easy to the eye and count the number of times he has done it. Truly trying to fill the void of AB de Villiers here.

Prajakta @18prajakta ‍♀️

#SRHvRCB God-level batting - Dinesh Karthik and he so has been the ‘god-like-player’ for RCB. Take a bow‍♀️ God-level batting - Dinesh Karthik and he so has been the ‘god-like-player’ for RCB. Take a bow 🙇‍♀️ #SRHvRCB

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak

Dot

2

6

6

6

6

4



30 off 8 balls after starting with two dots



What a knock, Dinesh Karthik

#RCB #IPL2022 DotDot30 off 8 balls after starting with two dotsWhat a knock, Dinesh Karthik Dot Dot2 6 6 6 6 430 off 8 balls after starting with two dotsWhat a knock, Dinesh Karthik 🙏#RCB #IPL2022

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB So exciting every time he comes to the middle! Gives ya more than enough of a reason to cheer at the top of your lungs from your couch! Dinesh Karthik is an absolute treasureSo exciting every time he comes to the middle! Gives ya more than enough of a reason to cheer at the top of your lungs from your couch! #SRHvRCB Dinesh Karthik is an absolute treasure 🔥🔥🔥 So exciting every time he comes to the middle! Gives ya more than enough of a reason to cheer at the top of your lungs from your couch! #SRHvRCB

Vansh Verma @wtf_vansh @Im__Arfan If we will win today I will make a temple of Dinesh Karthik @Im__Arfan If we will win today I will make a temple of Dinesh Karthik

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Dinesh Karthik in this IPL 2022:-



Innings - 12

Runs - 274

Average - 68.50

Strike Rate - 200.0

4s/6s - 21/21



BEST FINISHER in this IPL season. What a season for him. Just phenomenal. Dinesh Karthik in this IPL 2022:-Innings - 12Runs - 274Average - 68.50Strike Rate - 200.04s/6s - 21/21BEST FINISHER in this IPL season. What a season for him. Just phenomenal. https://t.co/WuWE5gpaY4

Aman Rai🥳 @AmxnRai Dinesh Karthik is the finisher that Pant dreamed to be Dinesh Karthik is the finisher that Pant dreamed to be

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddaI_vohraa Dinesh Karthik, currently the best Finisher in the World. Dinesh Karthik, currently the best Finisher in the World. 🔥🐐 https://t.co/E7iou8zRfe

Gaurav Kapur @gauravkapur @DineshKarthik

#SRHvsRCB The only question regarding DK and the T20 World Cup should be window or aisle seat The only question regarding DK and the T20 World Cup should be window or aisle seat ✈️😎 @DineshKarthik #SRHvsRCB

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar are the two batters I enjoyed watching at RCB this season. #IPL Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar are the two batters I enjoyed watching at RCB this season. #IPL

Akshat @AkshatOM10 ‍♂️ Jersey colour don't matters for a goat to hit all over the ground. Just Dinesh Karthik Things! Goddd‍♂️ Jersey colour don't matters for a goat to hit all over the ground. Just Dinesh Karthik Things! Goddd 🙇‍♂️ https://t.co/Wx8fN20ya9

LORD SHERDUL @sherdul_thakur Dinesh Karthik has hit 21 Sixes & 21 fours this IPL. Dinesh Karthik has hit 21 Sixes & 21 fours this IPL. https://t.co/aGbY7W4U1D

राजीव @Rajeev50746590 Lord thala after seeing dinesh karthik batting as a finisher . #RCBvSRH Lord thala after seeing dinesh karthik batting as a finisher . #RCBvSRH https://t.co/Z2KolOm3sY

Fede SZN @fedegoatverde Dinesh Karthik is India's greatest ever Wicketkeeper and Finisher Dinesh Karthik is India's greatest ever Wicketkeeper and Finisher

SG 👑 @RCBSG30

121(46) with infinite average and 263 SR



What sort of strike rates are these twitter.com/dineshkarthik/… DK @DineshKarthik http://t.co/A03T8Vaitf What sort of strike rates are thesehttp://t.co/A03T8Vaitf What sort of strike rates are these 👹💨🙈🙈🙊🙊 http://t.co/A03T8Vaitf You in last 2 overs this IPL121(46) with infinite average and 263 SRWhat sort of strike rates are these @DineshKarthik You in last 2 overs this IPL121(46) with infinite average and 263 SRWhat sort of strike rates are these @DineshKarthik twitter.com/dineshkarthik/… https://t.co/tvXBaCfWVb

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Dinesh Karthik in 20th Over



Balls : 23

Runs : 71

Outs : 0

SR : 308.70

4s : 5

6s : 7



#SRHvRCB In 2022 IPLDinesh Karthik in 20th OverBalls : 23Runs : 71Outs : 0SR : 308.704s : 56s : 7 In 2022 IPLDinesh Karthik in 20th OverBalls : 23Runs : 71Outs : 0SR : 308.70 💥4s : 56s : 7#SRHvRCB

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



That blitz has swung this RCB's way. If SRH ever wished for a day for Williamson to fire it's today #SRHvRCB He's batting like a dream. Had his slice of luck but fortune favours the courageous. Dinesh Karthik is a courageous batter alright!That blitz has swung this RCB's way. If SRH ever wished for a day for Williamson to fire it's today #IPL2022 He's batting like a dream. Had his slice of luck but fortune favours the courageous. Dinesh Karthik is a courageous batter alright!That blitz has swung this RCB's way. If SRH ever wished for a day for Williamson to fire it's today #IPL2022 #SRHvRCB

supreme leader @lifeisunfair007

#dineshkarthik Dinesh Karthik kya hi bandha hai.. perfectly fits our ABD's place..must in wt20 squad.. take a bow..best finisher going around Dinesh Karthik kya hi bandha hai.. perfectly fits our ABD's place..must in wt20 squad.. take a bow..best finisher going around#dineshkarthik https://t.co/Cp81u9onjs

Leishuu✿ @pvt_leisha18 We are Living in Dinesh Karthik ERA That's it. That's the Tweet We are Living in Dinesh Karthik ERA That's it. That's the Tweet

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis give RCB a strong finish

RCB opted to bat first against SRH but got off to the worst possible start, losing former skipper Virat Kohli once again for a golden duck. However, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis tackled the situation smartly and saw off a few deliveries to get themselves set.

Once they got into their groove, both batters began to up the ante and found boundaries at regular intervals. Du Plessis took a special liking to Umran Malik and didn't let the speedster settle.

Patidar's dismissal after a fine 48-run knock brought the dangerous Glenn Maxwell to the crease. He started well with du Plessis, who ended unbeaten on 73, but towards the business end of the innings, both batters slowed down a bit. Maxwell eventually exited after scoring 33 off 24 balls.

The SRH bowlers executed their skills well and it looked like they would restrict RCB to about the 170-run mark. However, Dinesh Karthik just blew away those hopes and took debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi to the cleaners in the final over.

The first of his three sixes in the final over could have been a catch straight down the throat of the fielder at mid wicket. But the ball burst through his hands and cost SRH some crucial runs. Only time will tell whether Dinesh Karthik's knock will prove to be the difference between the two sides.

The Sunrisers are off to a slow start, having ended the powerplay on 39/2.

