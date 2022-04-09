"Our own Mr. 360!"- Fans go crazy over Suryakumar Yadav's one-man show against RCB in IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proven why he is arguably one of the best batters in India at the moment.

The 31-year-old slammed an incredible 68* off just 37 balls for Mumbai Indians (MI) under immense pressure against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has given his team a fighting chance.

At one point, MI were reeling at 79/6 and it looked like they would struggle to cross the 120-run mark. However, Suryakumar Yadav's sensational knock has ensured that his team reached a respectable total of 151/6 in their 20 overs.

Fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for showing nerves of steel when it was all falling apart for the five-time IPL champions. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill SKY has been in glorious touch for an year and half. Completely unfazed regardless of the pitch conditions, opposition or the match situation. SKY has been in glorious touch for an year and half. Completely unfazed regardless of the pitch conditions, opposition or the match situation.

chaitali♡ॐ @Chaitali67



Well deserved 50 under pressure..



Our own MR.360 SURYAKUMAR YADAV



#MIvsRCB #MumbaiIndians #RCB #SuryakumarYadav #Cricket #IPL2022 #IPL2022 Where would we be without SKY man! He's literally a life saviour for MI from last 2 years and he's proving once again today!Well deserved 50 under pressure..Our own MR.360 SURYAKUMAR YADAV Where would we be without SKY man! He's literally a life saviour for MI from last 2 years and he's proving once again today! Well deserved 50 under pressure..Our own MR.360 SURYAKUMAR YADAV 💙💙#MIvsRCB #MumbaiIndians #RCB #SuryakumarYadav #Cricket #IPL2022 #IPL2022 https://t.co/6iheZE86CK

Ben Jones @benjonescricket SKY is the best T20 bat in India isn't he SKY is the best T20 bat in India isn't he

Dave @CricketDave27 SKY is a joke, yet another masterclass to add to his collection. Questionably moved out of his best position and still carrying the team SKY is a joke, yet another masterclass to add to his collection. Questionably moved out of his best position and still carrying the team

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav missed out one month of cricket due to injury, he was at NCA for rehab, didn't played first 2 matches for MI then cameback, finished the quarantine and scored 52(36) vs KKR and 68*(37) vs RCB. What a player, SKY Suryakumar Yadav missed out one month of cricket due to injury, he was at NCA for rehab, didn't played first 2 matches for MI then cameback, finished the quarantine and scored 52(36) vs KKR and 68*(37) vs RCB. What a player, SKY https://t.co/4Y1RT6MT8t

Danish Sait @DanishSait 🏻 Over to the chase now 🤞 Have we just seen the innings of the tournament? What a knock from SKY. Hung in, shouldered the responsibility, incredible stuff! Credit to Unadkat for hanging in at the other end🏻 Over to the chase now 🤞 Have we just seen the innings of the tournament? What a knock from SKY. Hung in, shouldered the responsibility, incredible stuff! Credit to Unadkat for hanging in at the other end 👍🏻 Over to the chase now 🤞

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Unreal carry job from SKY. Easily the best and the most versatile T20 batsman from India currently. Man scored almost half the team's score at 183 s.r. Just oozes with intent. High contender for the knock of the tournament if they manage to win. Unreal carry job from SKY. Easily the best and the most versatile T20 batsman from India currently. Man scored almost half the team's score at 183 s.r. Just oozes with intent. High contender for the knock of the tournament if they manage to win.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Sky is shining bright as always. India’s best middle order batter right now showing his class again. #SuryakumarYadav Sky is shining bright as always. India’s best middle order batter right now showing his class again. #SuryakumarYadav

mohana prasadh @PrasadhMohana Take a bow sky the high Take a bow sky the high💥💥💥 https://t.co/211o9OTC6L

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Jeez, what a one two combination of strikes from SKY. An outrageous flick over square leg and a controlled slice over third man when the bowler goes wider. Jeez, what a one two combination of strikes from SKY. An outrageous flick over square leg and a controlled slice over third man when the bowler goes wider.

BALAJI @deep_extracover Easily one of the best knocks in this season if not the best this, by SKY. Purely because of the top quality of the opposition bowling attack, and the amount of planning rcb have been doing for opposition batters....Unreal. Easily one of the best knocks in this season if not the best this, by SKY. Purely because of the top quality of the opposition bowling attack, and the amount of planning rcb have been doing for opposition batters....Unreal.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan SKY and Harshal Patel both showing why both of them deserve to be default starters in India's T20I playing 11! SKY and Harshal Patel both showing why both of them deserve to be default starters in India's T20I playing 11! 👍👍

Jyran @Jyran45 what a player...



Then Now SKYwhat a player...Then Now SKY 😍💙 what a player...🙌👏💥🔥 Then Now https://t.co/IyuPdR3KbB

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_

32 ball 50 when team was on a verge of all out.

It feels so bad that he didn’t make he India debut early on in his career.

So proud of you Sky



#OneFamily You cannot hate Suryakumar Yadav, no matter whom you support.32 ball 50 when team was on a verge of all out.It feels so bad that he didn’t make he India debut early on in his career.So proud of you Sky You cannot hate Suryakumar Yadav, no matter whom you support. 32 ball 50 when team was on a verge of all out. It feels so bad that he didn’t make he India debut early on in his career. So proud of you Sky 💙#OneFamily

` @FourOverthrows SKY always performs against RCB 🤣🤣🤣 SKY always performs against RCB 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5szqxxnb1s

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Win it for SKY MI, will be a fitting tribute to the one man show he has put although don’t see that happening with this total. Win it for SKY MI, will be a fitting tribute to the one man show he has put although don’t see that happening with this total.

BALAJI @deep_extracover SKY is such an alpha man....Plays his game no matter what. SKY is such an alpha man....Plays his game no matter what. https://t.co/rvr4gqsM9I

. @finehaihum Sorry for comparing sky ever with iyer Sorry for comparing sky ever with iyer

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance helped MI post 151/6

Both MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looked determined to score big against RCB. They began well in the powerplay, respecting good deliveries and cashing in on the poor ones.

MI were 49/0 after the powerplay and looked in a great position to up the ante. However, Harshal Patel came into the attack and got the important breakthrough of Rohit Sharma.

Young Dewald Brevis just couldn't get going and failed to read Wanindu Hasaranga's googly as he was trapped in front.

The pressure was building on Ishan Kishan to cut loose, but he was caught at third man trying to hit the ramp shot. Tilak Varma then had a brainfade moment as he was run-out for a duck.

Hasaranga piled the misery on MI by dismissing the dangerous Kieron Pollard for a golden duck.

Debutant Ramandeep Singh looked keen to stick around with Suryakumar Yadav, but even he was deceived by the slower ball from Harshal Patel. This was when Yadav realized it was all upon him to get MI to a decent score.

The 31-year-old seemed to change gears with ease as he began to find boundaries at regular intervals. Yadav took a special liking to Mohammed Siraj and picked the right moments to hit the big shot.

Jaydev Unadkat gave him good support and MI set a competitive target of 152 for RCB.

Faf du Plessis and his men will still back themselves to chase the total down as MI have a weak bowling attack. But if they can strike early, we could be in for a close finish.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar