"Our own Mr. 360!"- Fans go crazy over Suryakumar Yadav's one-man show against RCB in IPL 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has once again proven why he is arguably one of the best batters in India at the moment.
The 31-year-old slammed an incredible 68* off just 37 balls for Mumbai Indians (MI) under immense pressure against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has given his team a fighting chance.
At one point, MI were reeling at 79/6 and it looked like they would struggle to cross the 120-run mark. However, Suryakumar Yadav's sensational knock has ensured that his team reached a respectable total of 151/6 in their 20 overs.
Fans on Twitter hailed Suryakumar Yadav for showing nerves of steel when it was all falling apart for the five-time IPL champions. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance helped MI post 151/6
Both MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looked determined to score big against RCB. They began well in the powerplay, respecting good deliveries and cashing in on the poor ones.
MI were 49/0 after the powerplay and looked in a great position to up the ante. However, Harshal Patel came into the attack and got the important breakthrough of Rohit Sharma.
Young Dewald Brevis just couldn't get going and failed to read Wanindu Hasaranga's googly as he was trapped in front.
The pressure was building on Ishan Kishan to cut loose, but he was caught at third man trying to hit the ramp shot. Tilak Varma then had a brainfade moment as he was run-out for a duck.
Hasaranga piled the misery on MI by dismissing the dangerous Kieron Pollard for a golden duck.
Debutant Ramandeep Singh looked keen to stick around with Suryakumar Yadav, but even he was deceived by the slower ball from Harshal Patel. This was when Yadav realized it was all upon him to get MI to a decent score.
The 31-year-old seemed to change gears with ease as he began to find boundaries at regular intervals. Yadav took a special liking to Mohammed Siraj and picked the right moments to hit the big shot.
Jaydev Unadkat gave him good support and MI set a competitive target of 152 for RCB.
Faf du Plessis and his men will still back themselves to chase the total down as MI have a weak bowling attack. But if they can strike early, we could be in for a close finish.
