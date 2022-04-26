“When you go in as opener, you go with a blank mind” - Parthiv Patel wants Virat Kohli to open in IPL 2022

Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel feels Virat Kohli needs to open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 as he looks to overcome his poor run. According to Patel, the former RCB skipper will be able to bat more freely at the top of the order since he wouldn’t have to play according to the game situation.

Kohli has had a horror run in IPL 2022 so far. In eight matches, he has scored only 119 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 122.68. In RCB’s last two games, he has been dismissed for golden ducks.

The 33-year-old will be in action when RCB face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune on Tuesday. Previewing the contest on Cricbuzz, Patel urged the Bangalore franchise to open the innings with Kohli. Explaining his reasons, he said:

“When you go in as opener, you go with a blank mind as you are starting from 0-0. No one has scored more runs than Virat Kohli at No.3 for India. But he has not gone through such a phase before. As an opener, one doesn't have to play according to the game situation. You are not thinking that ‘the score is 10 for 1, so I have to play accordingly’.”

Backing the former RCB captain to overcome his poor run, Patel asserted:

“Virat would have not left any stone unturned as far as preparations are concerned. Runs are not far away. A change of luck or number could hopefully help him.”

The star batter opened the innings with Devdutt Padikkal last season. Even when he amassed a record 973 runs during the 2016 season, he started the innings for Bangalore.

He must stay patient at the start” - Ravi Shastri’s advice for Virat Kohli

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is confident that Kohli can overcome the rut he finds himself in. He, however, urged the struggling batter to show some patience. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"Virat Kohli is due a big score and he must stay patient at the start, play grounded shots, avoid taking the aerial route for the first 8-10 runs. If he regains his rhythm, the runs will start coming. I have no doubt that the runs will start flowing. But he has to give it time."

The 33-year-old has registered a highest score of 48 in IPL 2022, which came in the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9.

Edited by Samya Majumdar