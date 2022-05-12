"People talk about Virat Kohli being out of form, but Rohit Sharma too hasn't been among runs" - Aakash Chopra ahead of CSK vs MI in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is worried about Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma's form this IPL 2022 season. While Virat Kohli has made headlines for his woeful form, Chopra feels the MI skipper is also under pressure to deliver a big score.

In 11 games this season, Sharma has scored just 200 runs at a poor average of 18.18. Although he has looked good in patches, he just hasn't been able to convert his starts into a match-defining knock.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the MI captain ahead of their encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

"People talk about how Virat Kohli has been out of form and has three golden ducks. But even Rohit Sharma hasn't been among the runs. I am disappointed but hopefully he will come good. Ishan Kishan had scored a fifty in his last game and Rohit batted well (against the Titans)."

Moeen Ali is getting wasted by CSK: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels CSK are not making the most of all-rounder Moeen Ali's potential with the bat. The 44-year-old opined that Ali should be batting in the top order because of the impact that he can have.

Although CSK have a number of bowling options, Aakash Chopra feels they will feel the pinch of Jadeja's absence. He stated:

"They need a big score from Ruturaj Gaikwad. If Robin Uthappa doesn't open, it feels like they aren't utilizing his best. Moeen Ali is also batting too low and is getting wasted. He has a good record on the Wankhede with the bat. They will definitely miss Jadeja as he is a multi-faceted player."

On paper, CSK definitely look the stronger team. But MI have nothing to lose and that might just bring the fearless best out of them. Only time will tell whether CSK can keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

