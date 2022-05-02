IPL 2022: "1st 10-12 balls are very crucial" - Piyush Chawla on how KKR can get Jos Buttler out 

Piyush Chawla has said Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener and current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2022, Jos Buttler, will present a big but not insurmountable challenge to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhade Stadium on Monday.

Buttler has scored runs in bulk this season. In nine matches, he has 566 runs to his name, including three centuries and three half-centuries at an average and strike rate of 70.75 and 155.07, respectively. He currently leads the Orange Cap race by 115 runs despite playing one match less than second-placed KL Rahul.

The Knight Riders, too, have first-hand experience of this carnage, with the Englishman's second century of the season, a stunning 61-ball 103, coming against them at the Brabourne Stadium earlier in the season.

But Chawla feels that the two-time champions can control him this time. The leg-spinner wants his former team to take advantage of Buttler's penchant to take his time at the start, a phase where he's also looked the most vulnerable all season.

"It's a big challenge because of the way he has batted in this tournament. Even yesterday (Saturday) he took his time. He isn't looking too worried because he knows that if he bats till the 10th, 12th or 15th over, his strike rate will be around 160, and will score crucial runs for the team. So if you have to get around that, the first 12-15 balls where he takes his time - because even if a batter is in this good form, it takes at least 10 balls for him to get set - are very crucial. KKR should come prepared on how to get him out in those 10 balls."

The keeper-batter has been dismissed facing less than 15 balls just twice this season. In all the other matches, he has shown patience and occasionally rode his luck to survive the new-ball spells before getting into relentless attacking mode. The last match against Mumbai Indians (MI), where he showed more restraint than usual with a knock of 67 (52), has been the only exception to this pattern.

"Could be a good battle" - Piyush Chawla on Jos Buttler vs Umesh Yadav

Chawla also envisaged a "good battle" between Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav, the second-highest wicket-taker (seven) in the powerplay this season, and Buttler. He said Umesh is high on confidence and his team would expect him to exploit the Royals' opener's weakness against nip-backers. Chawla explained:

"The kind of bowler Umesh Yadav is, he gets the ball to swing, bowls with pace with the new ball and in good areas. His confidence is quite high as well. And the way Wankhade's pitch is playing, there's help for pacers with the new ball. So this could be a good battle. So if Umesh gets 2-3 overs with the new ball, which he usually does, they'll want him to come prepared with the incoming delivery which is Buttler's weakness."

Buttler and Umesh have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with the batter going unscathed and scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 160.71. Their latest battle will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Monday.

