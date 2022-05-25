Daryl Mitchell leaves Rajasthan Royals amid IPL 2022 Playoffs to join New Zealand squad on England tour

Daryl Mitchell will not be a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the remainder of the IPL 2022 season. The New Zealand all-rounder will soon board a flight to England to join the Blackcaps ahead of their tour game against County Select XI, starting on May 26.

Mitchell will remain with the New Zealand squad for the subsequent three-match ICC World Test Championship series against England, scheduled to be held from June 2-27.

Thanking Mitchell for his contribution to the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2022, the team's Director of Cricket Operations Kumar Sangakkara said in a video released on social media:

"Guys, Daryl has been with us right from the start. He's been an exceptional part of the group. He's done a huge amount for us in terms of energy, being the character that he is, helping out, supporting, playing, fielding and getting to know each of us.

"So we have asked everyone from the start to give a little bit of themselves to the group and Daryl's done an amazing job for us. Very thankful, grateful to join us," added Sangakkara.

Daryl Mitchell made his debut for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

After an impressive performance for New Zealand at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Daryl Mitchell earned his maiden IPL contract from the Rajasthan Royals at the mega auction which took place earlier this year.

Mitchell warmed the benches for the initial games before receiving his maiden IPL cap ahead of a league match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kiwi all-rounder scored 16 runs off 24 deliveries on his debut. He could not improve his numbers in the next match against Mumbai Indians and was subsequently dropped.

As far as the Rajasthan Royals are concerned, the Jaipur-based franchise will take on the winner of the Eliminator match on Friday, May 27, in Qualifier 2.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee