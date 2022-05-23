IPL 2022 playoffs: Weather update in Kolkata on May 24 and May 25

The IPL 2022 action moves to Kolkata, where rain might have a say in the outcome of the games. The playoffs are all set to be played at the Eden Gardens as four teams eye the title.

However, with rains predicted in the region on May 23 (Tuesday) and May 24 (Wednesday), there are chances of the games getting delayed or washed out. The final has a reserve day, but the table standings will be considered for playoff games if no play is possible.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the same venue the next day in the Eliminator.

Kolkata weather report on May 24 (Tuesday)

Weather.com predicts scattered thunderstorms between 2:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST. That means the clash between the Titans and the Royals could get impacted by weather.

The temperature should hover around 35 degrees at noon and dip down to 31 as the evening progresses. The humidity is set to be around 61%, with a 51% cloud cover.

Kolkata weather report on May 25 (Wednesday)

The site has predicted better weather conditions on Wednesday. That means the Super Giants and the Challengers game should see some action in case the IPL 2022 game on Tuesday ends on a gloomy note.

Barring the possibility of a thunderstorm around 8:30 PM IST, the rest of the evening could be cloudy. That would mean chances of getting a full game are bright. The humidity should be around 81%, with a 50% cloud cover.

IPL 2022 playoffs schedule and details

May 24 —Qualifier 1: GT vs RR | Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

May 25 — Eliminator: LSG vs RCB | Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

May 27 — Qualifier 2: TBD vs TBD | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 29 — Final | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

