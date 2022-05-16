IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rabada and Kuldeep remain in top five - Updated after Match 64 

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday, May 16. The Rishabh Pant-led side secured a crucial 17-run win at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS chose to bowl first after winning the toss. They had to endure an early onslaught by makeshift opener Sarfaraz Khan (32 of 16) after dismissing David Warner for a golden duck. Mitchell Marsh (63 of 48) once again anchored the innings on a sluggish, dry surface. Solid death bowling by Arshdeep Singh brought DC to a first-innings total of 159-7.

#YehHaiNayiDilli | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals Brabourne Stadium🏼 Livingstone 2 (3) st Pant b AxarDY Patil Stadium🏼 Livingstone 3 (5) st Pant b KuldeepOur Spin Twins took turns writing the same script at a different venue #IPL 2022 | #PBKSvDC Brabourne Stadium 👉🏼 Livingstone 2 (3) st Pant b AxarDY Patil Stadium 👉🏼 Livingstone 3 (5) st Pant b KuldeepOur Spin Twins took turns writing the same script at a different venue 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #PBKSvDC | #TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/8ZY2UWhEeM

Despite a solid start provided by Jonny Bairstow, PBKS crumbled in the run chase and were even reduced to 82-7 at one stage. A 44-run knock by Jitesh Sharma gave the chasing side some hope. However, it was all in vain as DC coasted to a 17-run win.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

DC move to the fourth spot in the points table by virtue of net run rate

DC effectively knocked their northern rivals out in the heated playoff chase with a vital win. With 14 points amassed in 13 matches, the franchise are very much in contention to make it to their fourth straight playoff appearance. The result also improved their net run-rate to 0.255.

PBKS' wait for playoff action will have to endure another year of waiting following their defeat in the virtual knockout contest. To make matters worse, their net run-rate also now slumps to -0.043. The franchise will have to heavily rely on the majority of the remaining set of matches for any chance of qualifying. They can only finish with a maximum of 14 points.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

David Warner is the second highest scorer among overseas players (PC: IPLT20.com)

David Warner is placed third in the Orange Cap race despite not adding anything to his run tally tonight. The Australian has scored 427 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.38, which is the highest among the top 10 run-getters in the tournament.

A sluggish knock of 19 off 16 by Shikhar Dhawan at the top places him narrowly below Warner in the fourth spot on the list. The left-handed opener has 421 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 122.74, the lowest on the list.

Scoring just three before getting out to Kuldeep Yadav, Liam Livingstone remains rooted in the ninth spot on the Orange Cap list. The Englishman is inching closer to the 400-run mark with a strike rate of 177.98.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav is placed fourth on the list (PC: IPLT20.com)

Kuldeep Yadav enjoyed bowling on a surface tailor-made for him and got out of his slump in style. The left-arm Chinaman picked up the vital wickets of Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar in a three-over spell, accounting for only 14 runs. He is now ranked fourth on the list with 20 wickets to his name.

Kagiso Rabada remains the highest wicket-taker among pacers after taking the wicket of the well-set Mitchell Marsh. The right-arm pacer is only one wicket behind Wanindu Hasaranga in third spot and currently has 22 wickets.

Edited by Aditya Singh