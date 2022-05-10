IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rashid Khan breaks into the top 10 

Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 witnessed the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Hardik Pandya-led side secured a win by 62 runs to climb atop the points table and become the first side to qualify for the playoffs.

Electing to bat first on a dry surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune, GT were pegged back early on and found themselves reeling at 24-2 inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill then anchored the innings and remained unbeaten on 63 while contributions from Rahul Tewatia and David Miller helped the side post 144/4.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



#TATAIPL Shubman Gill is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine knock of 63* off 49 deliveries as @gujarat_titans win by 62 runs against #LSG #LSG vGT Shubman Gill is adjudged Player of the Match for his fine knock of 63* off 49 deliveries as @gujarat_titans win by 62 runs against #LSG.#TATAIPL #LSGvGT https://t.co/96JKpgqcis

GT's bowlers responded in style while defending the tricky total. With only two batters reaching double figures, LSG were able to put up just 82 on the board. Spin twins Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore shared six wickets amongst themselves as they ran through the deep Lucknow batting outfit.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

GT become the first team to qualify for the playoffs

GT became the first side to qualify for the playoffs after reaching 18 points. They also extended their lead atop the points table by two points following a double over the KL Rahul-led LSG. The 62-run victory margin also generously helps their net run-rate, which reads at 0.376.

After notching their fourth defeat of the season, LSG will have to wait for at least one more game to confirm their playoff berth. While they continue to boast the highest net run-rate among all franchises prior, a heavy defeat took it down to 0.385.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul could only add eight runs to his run tally (PC: IPLT20.com)

A mature innings by Shubman Gill at the top of the order helped him gain massive strides in the Orange Cap race. His unbeaten fifty now places him in the fourth spot. Gill has scored 384 runs in 12 matches in the tournament so far.

LSG captain KL Rahul failed to close in on Jos Buttler at the top following a short stint at the crease. His 16-ball stay at the crease only yielded eight runs before he was dismissed by Mohammad Shami. Rahul's run tally now reads at 459 runs from 12 matches at an average of 45.90.

The top scorer for the LSG in their forgettable innings against GT was Deepak Hooda with 27 runs and he remained in the top 10. The all-rounder's impressive IPL campaign boasts 347 runs at an average of 28.92.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Rashid Khan entered the top ten with a four-fer (PC: IPLT20.com)

With the prized wicket of the opposition skipper, Mohammad Shami has 16 wickets in the ongoing campaign. It put him in the seventh spot, tied with Khaleel Ahmed.

Arguably the pick among the LSG pacers, Avesh Khan claimed two wickets in the first innings, conceding only 26 runs in the process. The right-arm pacer has now claimed 16 wickets for his new franchise in 10 matches and is eighth.

Rashid Khan broke into the top 10 leading wicket-takers with a brilliant spell of 4/24 against LSG. The leg-spinner now has 15 wickets to his name after enduring a slow start to the tournament.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra