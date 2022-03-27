IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after DC beat MI by four wickets

Match 2 of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) saw Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium. DC overcame an early collapse to secure a four-wicket win by virtue of which they took the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

Asked to bat first by Rishabh Pant, five-time IPL champions MI got off to a flying start, scoring 53/0 in the powerplays. Rohit Sharma used the pace on the ball to perfection as Delhi's new-ball bowlers Shardul Thakur and Kamlesh Nagarkoti went for plenty.

The introduction of Kuldeep Yadav slowed things down for them. He capped it with the prized wicket of Sharma for 41 before also dismissing Anmolpreet Singh, who looked to break free but could only to hole out to the long-on fielder.

Debutant Tilak Verma impressed with a small cameo before Khaleel Ahmed ended his stay in the middle. Rishabh Pant introduced Kuldeep Yadav back into the attack for his final over and he dismissed Kieron Pollard to leave Mumbai Indians at 122/4 in 15.5 overs.

Ishan Kishan then batted throughout the innings to guide Rohit Sharma & co. to 177 runs in 20 overs. Kishan justified his ₹15.25 crore price tag with an unbeaten 81 off 48 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and two sixes.

In reply, Tim Seifert got the Delhi Capitals off to a flying start before Sharma introduced spin into the attack. The move immediately paid dividends as Murugan Ashwin picked up two wickets in the fourth over, giving away only one run.

MI continued to haunt DC as Tymal Mills dismissed their captain Rishabh Pant cheaply to reduce the Delhi franchise to 32/3. Prithvi Shaw and Lalit Yadav forged a small partnership before Basil Thampi was brought back into attack in the 10th over. He removed Shaw and backed it up with another wicket of the dangerous Rovman Powell.

Just as the game looked to be slipping away from DC's grasp, Yadav and Axar Patel forged a match-winning stand to take their side home. The former remained unbeaten on 48 while Patel scored a valiant 38 off 17 balls to ensure DC started their campaign with a win.

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table

Updated standings after DC beat MI by four wickets

Although it's early in the competition, DC have leapfrogged Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to move to the top of the points table.

Both Delhi and Kolkata have two points under their belt, but DC occupy the pinnacle spot in the IPL 2022 points table by virtue of a better net run-rate.

MI, on the other hand, are currently last in the standings while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) occupy the ninth spot in the IPL 2022 points table.

