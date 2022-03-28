IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after PBKS defeat RCB by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals (DC) hold the top position in the IPL 2022 standings after the first double-header of the season on Sunday, March 27. The Delhi-based franchise own the top spot due to their four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Brabourne Stadium.

In the second game of the double-header, the Punjab Kings trounced the Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets. PBKS chased a 206-run target in 19 overs to attain the second spot in the standings.

Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are currently the top three teams in the points table. Whereas Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians hold the bottom three positions.

IPL action will continue on Monday, March 28 with the two new franchises making their debuts. Gujarat Titans will battle Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth match of the season. A big win margin can take the winner to the top of the points table after their first match itself.

Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring thriller to win their first IPL 2022 match

An excellent innings (88) from new captain Faf du Plessis guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore to 205 runs in the first innings against Punjab Kings. Virat Kohli (41*) and Dinesh Karthik (32*) supported du Plessis to perfection with decent cameos.

However, Punjab Kings comfortably chased the 206-run target in the end. It was all thanks to some great batting from Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan. The PBKS batters scored runs quickly and put RCB bowlers under pressure to inspire their team to a win.

Fans have already witnessed a run-chase of more than 200 runs in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see if any franchise can break Punjab's record for the highest successful run chase this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh