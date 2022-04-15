"They are backing such a player who has calibre and experience" - Pragyan Ojha believes KKR will continue with Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2022 

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha feels Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could stick with Ajinkya Rahane in the top order. The 33-year-old has made a lean start to the tournament with only 80 runs across five games.

The right-handed opener was roped in by KKR following a forgettable stint with Delhi Capitals (DC). Rahane made a bright start to the tournament with a composed innings against CSK but has struggled since then.

Opining that Rahane could be given more opportunities, as KKR are well placed in the points table at the moment, Ojha said on Cricbuzz:

"I think KKR will stick with Ajinkya Rahane. He is experienced and runs the game. So, I think he will be given a long rope because KKR are well placed as well; they are not in a do-or-die situation at the moment. They are backing such a player who has calibre and experience."

With only 15 runs in his last two innings with a poor strike rate of 60, the pressure is mounting on Rahane, with the likes of Sheldon Jackson and Aaron Finch waiting on the sidelines.

"The upper hand is with KKR" - Pragyan Ojha

KKR suffered a heavy loss the last time they played at the Brabourne. However, this time around, they will play their first evening contest at the historic venue. The high scoring venue could prove to be the perfect platform for KKR to return to winning ways.

Terming KKR as the favourites for their clash against SRH. Ojha said:

"Upper hand is with KKR, based on the way they have played so far. But it has been SRH who have utilised their resources better. The way they read games is also pretty incredible. This is going to be a good competition, but KKR looks better on paper."

KKR will take on SRH tonight at the Brabourne Stadium. The two-time winners could go atop the standings with a win, while SRH could garner serious momentum with a third win in succession.

