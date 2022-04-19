"Why do you always fight?" - KL Rahul's funny comment on Prasidh Krishna's Instagram post

KL Rahul's comment on Rajasthan Royals' pacer Prasidh Krishna's recent Instagram post is going viral. After the victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the fast bowler posted a few clicks from the game.

He wrote in the caption of this post:

"YES WE CAN 💪@rajasthanroyals"

Rahul decided to poke fun at Prasidh Krishna by commenting:

"Easy tiger. Yakk jagla adtya yavaglu? (Why do you always fight?)"

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain was possibly referring to the fiery send-off Prasidh Krishna gave to Aaron Finch after dismissing him in this game.

Prasidh Krishna and Aaron Finch's heated exchange

Chasing a mammoth total of 218 runs, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch got KKR off to a flyer. The 35-year-old started slowly but shifted gears in quick successions and was putting the pressure back on the bowlers.

Finch was batting on 49 off 25 balls when Sanju Samson handed the ball over to Prasidh in the 9th over of the innings. The batter took the attack to the young bowler and smashed him for a four off the second delivery of the over to reach his half-century.

He hit another four off the third delivery but on the final delivery of the over, Finch tried to upper cut a short and wide delivery from the bowler. However, he failed to get the execution right, resulting in a soft dismissal.

While the Aussie was walking back to the dugout, Prasidh didn't mince his words, to which Finch also replied.

In his four overs, Prasidh registered figures of 4-0-43-1 in this match. The game turned out to be a nail-biter with the odds shifting in favour of both the teams just like a pendulum's swing.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket over that included a hat-trick, combined with some excellent death over bowling by Obed McCoy helped RR seal the two points with a 7-run victory. Jos Buttler registered his second century of the season in this match.

