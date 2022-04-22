"Proud to learn from the best in the business" - CSK's Mukesh Choudhary on MS Dhoni 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mukesh Choudhary made a significant impact with the new ball in his team's crucial fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

Following the team's stunning 3-wicket win in the closely fought contest, he expressed his happiness at sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni. The left-arm bowler took to his Instagram account to share a picture alongside the former Indian captain.

Choudhary wrote that he is relishing the opportunity to learn from the seasoned campaigner in this year's IPL. He captioned the post thus:

"Blessed and humbled by all the wishes…Proud to represent this team and to learn from the best in business.! 💛"

Mukesh Choudhary ran through MI's top-order with his inspiring spell at the DY Patil Stadium. The 25-year-old picked up the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Dewald Brevis to dent Mumbai's chances of getting a more challenging total.

He was adjuded as the Player of the Match for his exploits with the ball. The CSK pacer conceded just 19 runs from his three overs and bagged three wickets to help his side claim their second win of the season.

Mukesh Choudhary in IPL 2022

The talented youngster was signed by the Chennai-based franchise at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the mega auction earlier this year. He has managed to take seven wickets from his six appearances so far in IPL 2022.

CSK endured a miserable start to their campaign this year. With just two victories to their name from seven matches, they are currently languishing at the second-last position on the points table.

The defending champions will next be seen in action on Monday (April 25) when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 38th match of the season. This match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

