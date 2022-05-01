"Pune Super Giant in CSK colours!"- heartbroken fans hail Ruturaj Gaikwad for classy 99 in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell just one run short of what would have been a fantastic IPL hundred for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener. The batter scored a chunk of the runs for CSK as they took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 1. The 25-year-old tried to slice the ball past the point to get to his hundred, but could only find Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, his 99(57) and an unbeaten 85 from Devon Conway ensured that CSK had a daunting total of 202/2 on the board from their 20 overs. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway also brought up the highest opening stand (182) for CSK in the history of the IPL.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Ruturaj Gaikwad get dismissed for 99. However, they also hailed the 25-year-old and Conway for dominating the SRH bowlers, especially against the searing pace of Umran Malik.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ruturaj Gaikwad Scoring 99 in an IPL innings: Suresh RainaVirat KohliChris Gayle (2 times) Ishan KishanPrithvi Shaw Mayank AgarwalRuturaj Gaikwad

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #CSKvSRH #IPL2022 Pune born Ruturaj Gaikwad playing at his home ground on Maharashtra Day Pune born Ruturaj Gaikwad playing at his home ground on Maharashtra Day 😉 #CSKvSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/eNTNAQhp8L

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad is completely dominating Umran Malik, what a battle. Ruturaj Gaikwad is completely dominating Umran Malik, what a battle.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad against the pace of Umran Malik. What a shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad against the pace of Umran Malik. https://t.co/9UrtXIg3Z7

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ruturaj Gaikwad today's Innings - full of a masterclass batting. He Hits 6 Fours, 6 Sixes, 39 runs with running between the wickets. He showed once again he's high class. What a Knock from him. Exceptional Ruturaj. Ruturaj Gaikwad today's Innings - full of a masterclass batting. He Hits 6 Fours, 6 Sixes, 39 runs with running between the wickets. He showed once again he's high class. What a Knock from him. Exceptional Ruturaj. https://t.co/u8kGgpqChh

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 1,000 runs in the IPL. He becomes the joint fastest Indian with Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat. Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 1,000 runs in the IPL. He becomes the joint fastest Indian with Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ruturaj Gaikwad disappointed when he got out on 99 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad disappointed when he got out on 99 runs. https://t.co/aDszOn2WVX

#SRHvsCSK Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPLvs Lockie: 56 (29)vs Narine: 43 (34)/1 outvs Rashid Khan: 43 (25)/1 outvs Bumrah: 21 (10)vs Rabada: 33 (21)vs Umran: 33 (13) (after third over)Takes on big guns with nonchalanceClass! Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPLvs Lockie: 56 (29)vs Narine: 43 (34)/1 outvs Rashid Khan: 43 (25)/1 outvs Bumrah: 21 (10)vs Rabada: 33 (21)vs Umran: 33 (13) (after third over)Takes on big guns with nonchalance 👌 Class! #SRHvsCSK

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Gaikwad countering Umran’s pace threat with bold, aggressive strokes. Thrilling sight, this contest! Gaikwad countering Umran’s pace threat with bold, aggressive strokes. Thrilling sight, this contest!

Courtesy goes to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. CSK's Scorecard in today's match:-•First 7 overs - 47/0•Next 13 overs - 155/0 (12 RR).Courtesy goes to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a heartbreak for Ruturaj Gaikwad, missed out from a fantastic century. Goes for 99 in 57 balls, but what a knock. Take a bow, Rutu. What a heartbreak for Ruturaj Gaikwad, missed out from a fantastic century. Goes for 99 in 57 balls, but what a knock. Take a bow, Rutu. https://t.co/ZtbRCIbdu0

#IPL2022 Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle. And now Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out of 99 in the IPL. Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle. And now Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out of 99 in the IPL.#IPL2022

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Ruturaj Gaikwad back at his best once again! Looking in equally good touch today as last season. He has played pace and spin equally well and that sums up how complete he is as a batter. Some terrific shots already in this knock! Ruturaj Gaikwad back at his best once again! Looking in equally good touch today as last season. He has played pace and spin equally well and that sums up how complete he is as a batter. Some terrific shots already in this knock!

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber That Gaikwad six going to make some ol' timey cricket purists uncomfortable. That Gaikwad six going to make some ol' timey cricket purists uncomfortable.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for Ruturaj Gaikwad, played so well and deserved the century. Feel for Ruturaj Gaikwad, played so well and deserved the century. https://t.co/AYgQQynE2R

SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY @snehakumarreddy . Dhoni captaincy effect?? Man What happened to Rituraj Gaikwad, he is playing a totally different game today. Dhoni captaincy effect?? #CSKvSRH Man What happened to Rituraj Gaikwad, he is playing a totally different game today 🔥 🔥 🔥. Dhoni captaincy effect?? #CSKvSRH

#IPL2022 Ruturaj Gaikwad is a Pune Super Giant in Chennai Super Kings colours. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a Pune Super Giant in Chennai Super Kings colours. #IPL2022

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRa15743279 . Miss Out a well Deseve Century but overall One OF the Best Knock OF IPL 2022. @ChennaiIPL Ruturaj Gaikwad What a. Miss Out a well Deseve Century but overall One OF the Best Knock OF IPL 2022. #CSKvSRH Ruturaj Gaikwad What a 💎 . Miss Out a well Deseve Century but overall One OF the Best Knock OF IPL 2022. #CSKvSRH @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/8GxzuFS2rL

rabhinder kannan @rabhinderkannan Jadega to Gaikwad after his innings Jadega to Gaikwad after his innings https://t.co/nlxxkcaYNf

🎰 @sharukhMSD Ruturaj Gaikwad. Easy as You Like Against Umran Malik Ruturaj Gaikwad. Easy as You Like Against Umran Malik https://t.co/crCgvz2gm1

PrinCe @Prince8bx Jadeja waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the dressing room : Jadeja waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the dressing room : https://t.co/4RCcoriMyR

Facts @BefittingFacts Dhoni fans discussing how to give credit to Dhoni for Gaikwad's inning Dhoni fans discussing how to give credit to Dhoni for Gaikwad's inning https://t.co/ozqZclLZeN

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket This might be a road but Gaikwad has played some very authoritative shots. There is some kind of swag. This might be a road but Gaikwad has played some very authoritative shots. There is some kind of swag.

رومانا @RomanaRaza #CSKvSRH

Jadeja welcoming Gaikwad in Dressing Room: Jadeja welcoming Gaikwad in Dressing Room: #CSKvSRH Jadeja welcoming Gaikwad in Dressing Room: https://t.co/kSqftmnIN1

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah How tragic that Ruturaj Gaikwad should be dismissed on 99 after playing perhaps the most sensational knock as yet this season. Not just tamed but collared Hyderabad’s dreaded pace attack How tragic that Ruturaj Gaikwad should be dismissed on 99 after playing perhaps the most sensational knock as yet this season. Not just tamed but collared Hyderabad’s dreaded pace attack

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Some of these Gaikwad shots, against 150kph bowling, are just breathtakingly good Some of these Gaikwad shots, against 150kph bowling, are just breathtakingly good

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani #CSKvSRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad - what a class player Ruturaj Gaikwad - what a class player #CSKvSRHRuturaj Gaikwad - what a class player🗿 https://t.co/7La8Ecqqry

I am Negan @freakforbruno Gaikwad and Conway in the first 10 overs Gaikwad and Conway in the first 10 overs https://t.co/j21OKHd5AS

Brainfaded @iRon_Rv This version of Ruturaj Gaikwad is the reason why people hype this guy so much. Absolutely beautiful batting. Can watch him bat all day long.. pure class! This version of Ruturaj Gaikwad is the reason why people hype this guy so much. Absolutely beautiful batting. Can watch him bat all day long.. pure class! 👏

` @FourOverthrows Within the span of 2 and a half seasons , Ruturaj Gaikwad has dominated bowlers like Bumrah , Umran , Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Guy is underrated. Within the span of 2 and a half seasons , Ruturaj Gaikwad has dominated bowlers like Bumrah , Umran , Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Guy is underrated.

Ruturaj Gaikwad took a special liking to Umran Malik

Gaikwad, apart from a fine half-century versus the Gujarat Titans, wasn't having the best of seasons for CSK. He faced an uphill task against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace attack.

However, the 25-year-old flew out of the blocks and put pressure on the SRH bowlers right from the get-go. He let Conway take his time to get his eye in and got CSK off to a solid start.

Gaikwad's innings was special, even more so because of the way he took down Umran Malik. The speedster just couldn't settle into a rhythm as the right-hander plundered him for runs all around the ground.

Conway, too, gradually began to make up for his slow start and took on the bowlers from the other end. Washington Sundar's injury didn't help SRH's cause as their fifth bowling option of Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh also went for runs.

Although the target is daunting, CSK are without the services of Dwayne Bravo and have quite an inexperienced bowling attack. If SRH can get off to a good start, they have the firepower in the middle-order to take the game deep and possibly win it. At the time of writing, SRH have gotten off to a good start and find themselves 52-0 after five overs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit