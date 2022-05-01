×
"Pune Super Giant in CSK colours!"- heartbroken fans hail Ruturaj Gaikwad for classy 99 in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad (L) was distraught to walk off after being dismissed for 99. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 01, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad fell just one run short of what would have been a fantastic IPL hundred for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener. The batter scored a chunk of the runs for CSK as they took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 1. The 25-year-old tried to slice the ball past the point to get to his hundred, but could only find Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

However, his 99(57) and an unbeaten 85 from Devon Conway ensured that CSK had a daunting total of 202/2 on the board from their 20 overs. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway also brought up the highest opening stand (182) for CSK in the history of the IPL.

Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Ruturaj Gaikwad get dismissed for 99. However, they also hailed the 25-year-old and Conway for dominating the SRH bowlers, especially against the searing pace of Umran Malik.

Here are some of the reactions:

Scoring 99 in an IPL innings: Suresh RainaVirat KohliChris Gayle (2 times) Ishan KishanPrithvi Shaw Mayank AgarwalRuturaj Gaikwad
Pune born Ruturaj Gaikwad playing at his home ground on Maharashtra Day 😉 #CSKvSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/eNTNAQhp8L
Ruturaj Gaikwad is completely dominating Umran Malik, what a battle.
What a shot by Ruturaj Gaikwad against the pace of Umran Malik. https://t.co/9UrtXIg3Z7
Ruturaj Gaikwad today's Innings - full of a masterclass batting. He Hits 6 Fours, 6 Sixes, 39 runs with running between the wickets. He showed once again he's high class. What a Knock from him. Exceptional Ruturaj. https://t.co/u8kGgpqChh
Ruturaj Gaikwad completes 1,000 runs in the IPL. He becomes the joint fastest Indian with Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this feat.
Gaikwad under dhoni https://t.co/iBRHVjTX6Y
Ruturaj Gaikwad disappointed when he got out on 99 runs. https://t.co/aDszOn2WVX
Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPLvs Lockie: 56 (29)vs Narine: 43 (34)/1 outvs Rashid Khan: 43 (25)/1 outvs Bumrah: 21 (10)vs Rabada: 33 (21)vs Umran: 33 (13) (after third over)Takes on big guns with nonchalance 👌 Class! #SRHvsCSK
Gaikwad countering Umran’s pace threat with bold, aggressive strokes. Thrilling sight, this contest!
CSK's Scorecard in today's match:-•First 7 overs - 47/0•Next 13 overs - 155/0 (12 RR).Courtesy goes to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway.
What a heartbreak for Ruturaj Gaikwad, missed out from a fantastic century. Goes for 99 in 57 balls, but what a knock. Take a bow, Rutu. https://t.co/ZtbRCIbdu0
Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Gayle. And now Ruturaj Gaikwad. Out of 99 in the IPL.#IPL2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad is All Class Pakka Mass😍 https://t.co/gimUgRT17w
Ruturaj Gaikwad back at his best once again! Looking in equally good touch today as last season. He has played pace and spin equally well and that sums up how complete he is as a batter. Some terrific shots already in this knock!
That Gaikwad six going to make some ol' timey cricket purists uncomfortable.
Feel for Ruturaj Gaikwad, played so well and deserved the century. https://t.co/AYgQQynE2R
Man What happened to Rituraj Gaikwad, he is playing a totally different game today 🔥 🔥 🔥. Dhoni captaincy effect?? #CSKvSRH
Ruturaj Gaikwad is a Pune Super Giant in Chennai Super Kings colours. #IPL2022
Ruturaj Gaikwad What a 💎 . Miss Out a well Deseve Century but overall One OF the Best Knock OF IPL 2022. #CSKvSRH @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/8GxzuFS2rL
Jadega to Gaikwad after his innings https://t.co/nlxxkcaYNf
Ruturaj Gaikwad. Easy as You Like Against Umran Malik https://t.co/crCgvz2gm1
Jadeja waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad in the dressing room : https://t.co/4RCcoriMyR
Dhoni fans discussing how to give credit to Dhoni for Gaikwad's inning https://t.co/ozqZclLZeN
🥺💔Ruturaj Gaikwad Missed well deserved century by just one run 😓#CSKvSRH | #CSK | #Gaikwadtwitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkKz… https://t.co/qj2DmtqUqn
This might be a road but Gaikwad has played some very authoritative shots. There is some kind of swag.
#CSKvSRH Jadeja welcoming Gaikwad in Dressing Room: https://t.co/kSqftmnIN1
How tragic that Ruturaj Gaikwad should be dismissed on 99 after playing perhaps the most sensational knock as yet this season. Not just tamed but collared Hyderabad’s dreaded pace attack
Some of these Gaikwad shots, against 150kph bowling, are just breathtakingly good
Ruturaj Gaikwad under dhoni captaincy. #CSKvSRH https://t.co/TU4GLJuccM
#CSKvSRHRuturaj Gaikwad - what a class player🗿 https://t.co/7La8Ecqqry
Gaikwad and Conway in the first 10 overs https://t.co/j21OKHd5AS
This version of Ruturaj Gaikwad is the reason why people hype this guy so much. Absolutely beautiful batting. Can watch him bat all day long.. pure class! 👏
Ruturaj Gaikwad💥 Say my name https://t.co/X0tMuluKx0
You have gun We have rocket https://t.co/BvwkgWDFfL
Within the span of 2 and a half seasons , Ruturaj Gaikwad has dominated bowlers like Bumrah , Umran , Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. Guy is underrated.
Shot of an highest authority ruturaj Gaikwad 🔥🔥#SRHvsCSK #CSKvSRH #Ruturajtwitter.com/i/spaces/1mnxe… https://t.co/1zjowgoAah

Ruturaj Gaikwad took a special liking to Umran Malik

Gaikwad, apart from a fine half-century versus the Gujarat Titans, wasn't having the best of seasons for CSK. He faced an uphill task against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace attack.

However, the 25-year-old flew out of the blocks and put pressure on the SRH bowlers right from the get-go. He let Conway take his time to get his eye in and got CSK off to a solid start.

Gaikwad's innings was special, even more so because of the way he took down Umran Malik. The speedster just couldn't settle into a rhythm as the right-hander plundered him for runs all around the ground.

Conway, too, gradually began to make up for his slow start and took on the bowlers from the other end. Washington Sundar's injury didn't help SRH's cause as their fifth bowling option of Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh also went for runs.

Although the target is daunting, CSK are without the services of Dwayne Bravo and have quite an inexperienced bowling attack. If SRH can get off to a good start, they have the firepower in the middle-order to take the game deep and possibly win it. At the time of writing, SRH have gotten off to a good start and find themselves 52-0 after five overs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
हिन्दी