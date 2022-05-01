"Pune Super Giant in CSK colours!"- heartbroken fans hail Ruturaj Gaikwad for classy 99 in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad fell just one run short of what would have been a fantastic IPL hundred for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener. The batter scored a chunk of the runs for CSK as they took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 1. The 25-year-old tried to slice the ball past the point to get to his hundred, but could only find Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
However, his 99(57) and an unbeaten 85 from Devon Conway ensured that CSK had a daunting total of 202/2 on the board from their 20 overs. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway also brought up the highest opening stand (182) for CSK in the history of the IPL.
Fans on Twitter were heartbroken to see Ruturaj Gaikwad get dismissed for 99. However, they also hailed the 25-year-old and Conway for dominating the SRH bowlers, especially against the searing pace of Umran Malik.
Ruturaj Gaikwad took a special liking to Umran Malik
Gaikwad, apart from a fine half-century versus the Gujarat Titans, wasn't having the best of seasons for CSK. He faced an uphill task against the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace attack.
However, the 25-year-old flew out of the blocks and put pressure on the SRH bowlers right from the get-go. He let Conway take his time to get his eye in and got CSK off to a solid start.
Gaikwad's innings was special, even more so because of the way he took down Umran Malik. The speedster just couldn't settle into a rhythm as the right-hander plundered him for runs all around the ground.
Conway, too, gradually began to make up for his slow start and took on the bowlers from the other end. Washington Sundar's injury didn't help SRH's cause as their fifth bowling option of Aiden Markram and Shashank Singh also went for runs.
Although the target is daunting, CSK are without the services of Dwayne Bravo and have quite an inexperienced bowling attack. If SRH can get off to a good start, they have the firepower in the middle-order to take the game deep and possibly win it. At the time of writing, SRH have gotten off to a good start and find themselves 52-0 after five overs.