"I will try to add a little mystery in my bowling" - Rahul Tewatia looks forward to playing with Rashid Khan in IPL 2022 

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia is looking forward to training and bowling in tandem with Rashid Khan. The leg-spin duo emerged as the first choice option for franchise captain Hardik Pandya ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

The 28-year-old was one of the marquee buys at the mega auction for the Gujarat Titans. The newly formed franchise made the winning bid of INR 9 crore to secure the services of the all-rounder.

Tewatia aims to fulfill any role given to him by the team during IPL 2022. Speaking to NDTV, he said:

"Gujarat Titans have shown a lot of trust in me. They are a new franchise and they picked me. When you go to any team, the aim is to win the IPL title and here also, it is the same. The mindset would be to take it match-by-match and follow the processes."

He added:

"I have been playing IPL for a while. If I have gone for such a high price (Rs 9 crore) then it shows that they have the belief in me. I will try to do my best and I will try to fulfill any role that the team gives me."

While he looks forward to sharing the field and dressing room with every member of the squad, he reserves Rashid Khan as the player he wants to compete alongside. In this regard, Tewatia said:

"I am looking forward to gel together with everyone in the squad. We are a team so we have to create a family-like environment. I am eager to share the dressing room with everyone. I will be sharing the dressing room with Rashid Khan for the first time, I am looking forward to playing alongside him."

Tewatia hopes to add a mystery element to his bowling as well from the Afghan leg-spin wizard. The all-rounder said:

"Everyone has their own strength, you should be willing to learn at all times. Rashid Khan is a mystery bowler so will try to add a little mystery in my bowling."

The former Rajasthan Royals player was the second-most expensive acquisition for the Titans at the auction after Lockie Ferguson. Despite making his IPL debut in 2014, the all-rounder rose to fame in 2020.

He was the catalyst behind the highest chase in IPL history. The Haryana-born player famously hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over at Sharjah during the contest.

"We have a squad that has all the bases covered" - Rahul Tewatia on Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans recruited Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The franchise built their squad at the two-day event last month, which will compete for the title under Pandya's captaincy.

Praising the balance of the Titans' squad, Tewatia said:

"We have a squad that has all the bases covered, we have a perfect mix of young and experienced players. We have a good balance, we will try to have a good season."

The all-rounder has previously spoken about sharing responsibilities with the captain. Gujarat Titans will play their first-ever IPL contest alongside fellow new franchise Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

