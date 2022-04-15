"Rahul Tripathi has a bigger IPL legacy than Virat Kohli!" - Fans want "most selfless T20 batter" to play for India after IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Rahul Tripathi returned to haunt his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as the Orange Army coasted to a third consecutive victory in the IPL 2022 season.

The Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 175/8 in their 20 overs and also got a couple of wickets in the powerplay. But Tripathi just took the game away from them with a scintillating knock.

Fans on Twitter hailed Rahul Tripathi for once again proving why he is such a valuable player for any franchise. Some fans also trolled KKR for not retaining a batter of Tripathi's ability. Here are some of the reactions:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #SRHvKKR #IPL2022 Tripathi after scoring a fifty against KKR who let him go Tripathi after scoring a fifty against KKR who let him go 😉 #SRHvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/exsxSZbk1G

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#SRHvKKR Rahul Tripathi is arguably the least hyped T20 batter who's actually very, very good. Would have him over quite a few very popular top 3 batters in the league currently. Rahul Tripathi is arguably the least hyped T20 batter who's actually very, very good. Would have him over quite a few very popular top 3 batters in the league currently. #SRHvKKR

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Every year Rahul Tripathi comes to ipl does his job quietly but surely. Most impressive Uncapped batter! Every year Rahul Tripathi comes to ipl does his job quietly but surely. Most impressive Uncapped batter!

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



KL Rahul: 181.9

Alex Hales: 151.1

David Warner: 149.3

Rahul Tripathi: 148.8



Tripathi the only one in that list to not be dismissed by Narine.



If ever there needs solid proof of how good he is....



#SRHvKKR #IPL2022 Best batting SR vs Sunil Narine in all T20KL Rahul: 181.9Alex Hales: 151.1David Warner: 149.3Rahul Tripathi: 148.8Tripathi the only one in that list to not be dismissed by Narine.If ever there needs solid proof of how good he is.... Best batting SR vs Sunil Narine in all T20 KL Rahul: 181.9Alex Hales: 151.1David Warner: 149.3Rahul Tripathi: 148.8Tripathi the only one in that list to not be dismissed by Narine. If ever there needs solid proof of how good he is....#SRHvKKR #IPL2022

Nikhil Naz @NikhilNaz I still maintain- Rahul Tripathi's injury during the finals of IPL 2021 was a major turning point. Batting in the middle order he was crucial in KKR's success last season. Gotta be one of the most underrated batsman in T20 cricket at the moment. I still maintain- Rahul Tripathi's injury during the finals of IPL 2021 was a major turning point. Batting in the middle order he was crucial in KKR's success last season. Gotta be one of the most underrated batsman in T20 cricket at the moment.

i @ShaheenHypebot Rahul Tripathi is operating at a whole different level, man. Doesn't put a lot of value on his wicket and is always ready to open scoring options. Rarest Indian T20 player ever. Rahul Tripathi is operating at a whole different level, man. Doesn't put a lot of value on his wicket and is always ready to open scoring options. Rarest Indian T20 player ever.

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit Rahul Tripathi tops the list of players that I want to always do well irrespective of who he plays for. Wholesome player. Some class shots today. Rahul Tripathi tops the list of players that I want to always do well irrespective of who he plays for. Wholesome player. Some class shots today.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rahul Tripathi in last 4 matches in IPL 2022:



44(30)

39*(15)

17*(11)

71(37)



The Intent man. Rahul Tripathi in last 4 matches in IPL 2022:44(30)39*(15)17*(11)71(37)The Intent man. https://t.co/WMbjxqgBg6

ΛＤΞ S H @GillStan7

Most Selfless cricketer I have ever seen Well Played Rahul TripathiMost Selfless cricketer I have ever seen Well Played Rahul Tripathi 👏 Most Selfless cricketer I have ever seen 🙌 https://t.co/U7Tnahu0ub

Sarah Waris @swaris16 KKR have lost their 3 games vs KKR.



Dk, Kuldeep, Tripathi. KKR have lost their 3 games vs KKR. Dk, Kuldeep, Tripathi.

Vedant @vedant78_boi Rahul Tripathi playing IPL since 2017, he played as a opener, at no.3, at no.4, sometimes did the job of a finisher.



Truly deserves Indian Cap more than many one season wonders. Rahul Tripathi playing IPL since 2017, he played as a opener, at no.3, at no.4, sometimes did the job of a finisher.Truly deserves Indian Cap more than many one season wonders.

absy @absycric Rahul Tripathi has ensured Sun Risers are no longer that dull, boring batting side Rahul Tripathi has ensured Sun Risers are no longer that dull, boring batting side

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRa15743279 Cricketer. Humble Request Selectors please look at him how good he is. We want to see him For Indian team as Soon as Possible. #KKRvsSRH Rahul Tripathi isCricketer. Humble Request Selectors please look at him how good he is. We want to see him For Indian team as Soon as Possible. @tripathirahul52 Rahul Tripathi is 💎 Cricketer. Humble Request Selectors please look at him how good he is. We want to see him For Indian team as Soon as Possible. @tripathirahul52 #KKRvsSRH https://t.co/Fpbjov6GgC

Sandipan Banerjee @im_sandipan Well played Rahul Tripathi. Top innings. Still miss you in KKR colours... Well played Rahul Tripathi. Top innings. Still miss you in KKR colours...

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Excellent innings Rahul Tripathi! 🤌🤌



It's sad how the most flexible and selfless T20 batsman in the country is neither in selectors plans nor in armchair experts! ☹️☹️ Excellent innings Rahul Tripathi! 🤌🤌It's sad how the most flexible and selfless T20 batsman in the country is neither in selectors plans nor in armchair experts! ☹️☹️

Srushti @Srushtipb V.iyer got opportunities to play for India by playing half IPL season

But sadly Rahul Tripathi still uncapped.!!



Wht a player🤩🤩

UNDERRATED🤧 V.iyer got opportunities to play for India by playing half IPL seasonBut sadly Rahul Tripathi still uncapped.!!Wht a player🤩🤩UNDERRATED🤧

PouLaMi @Crictopher17 Someday when Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi plays for India regularly, i will be hooked to my TV screen like I was 15 years ago. Someday when Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi plays for India regularly, i will be hooked to my TV screen like I was 15 years ago. ♥️

Omkar Mankame @Oam_16 Rahul Tripathi was criminally mishandled by his past IPL teams. Luckily, he can express himself fully in this #SRH setup. Perks of a weak auction. Rahul Tripathi was criminally mishandled by his past IPL teams. Luckily, he can express himself fully in this #SRH setup. Perks of a weak auction.

Abhinav @abhinav_k316 #IPL2022 The manner in which #RahulTripathi has been playing in the last couple of games & suggests that he deserves to be considered as a probable candidate for the T20 World Cup side...the kind of flexibility he offers as a batter is rare amongst his peers #KKRvsSRH The manner in which #RahulTripathi has been playing in the last couple of games & suggests that he deserves to be considered as a probable candidate for the T20 World Cup side...the kind of flexibility he offers as a batter is rare amongst his peers #KKRvsSRH #IPL2022

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#SRHvKKR Rahul Tripathi! What a player! Wanted KKR to buy this Don back from the auction badly but they just didn't Rahul Tripathi! What a player! Wanted KKR to buy this Don back from the auction badly but they just didn't 😞#SRHvKKR

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



Previous fastest was in 23 balls by Yuvraj Singh against RCB in 2017.

#IPL2022 #KKRvSRH Rahul Tripathi's 21-ball fifty against KKR today is now the fastest fifty by an Indian player for Sunrisers Hyderabad.Previous fastest was in 23 balls by Yuvraj Singh against RCB in 2017. Rahul Tripathi's 21-ball fifty against KKR today is now the fastest fifty by an Indian player for Sunrisers Hyderabad.Previous fastest was in 23 balls by Yuvraj Singh against RCB in 2017.#IPL2022 #KKRvSRH

Aditya @Adityakrsaha It surprises me that so many below-average players have easily made their T20I debut for India in the last 1-2 years but a talented player like Rahul Tripathi hasn't. It surprises me that so many below-average players have easily made their T20I debut for India in the last 1-2 years but a talented player like Rahul Tripathi hasn't.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rahul Tripathi in the KKR camp after the match. Rahul Tripathi in the KKR camp after the match. https://t.co/lMpYWu38jW

samarth @bccinl Rahul Tripathi 🤝 Kuldeep Yadav

destroying their ex team KKR Rahul Tripathi 🤝 Kuldeep Yadav destroying their ex team KKR https://t.co/9xSiIpR39b

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi, two players who are playing fearless brand of cricket. Their shots are so pleasing to the eyes. Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi, two players who are playing fearless brand of cricket. Their shots are so pleasing to the eyes.

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Rahul Tripathi is just something else, treat to watch!! Rahul Tripathi is just something else, treat to watch!!

sudhanshu' @whoshud Rahul Tripathi for T20 World Cup Rahul Tripathi for T20 World Cup 🙏✅

Kartik Murali @kartikmurali Rahul tripathi has been saying "Am Here Too"every year since he played for Rising Pune supergiants..what a knock Rahul tripathi has been saying "Am Here Too"every year since he played for Rising Pune supergiants..what a knock🙌👌👌👌👌

21grams @bettercallgram If you're going to pick team for Zimbabwe and Ireland on the basis of IPL, Don't you dare ignore Rahul Tripathi this time If you're going to pick team for Zimbabwe and Ireland on the basis of IPL, Don't you dare ignore Rahul Tripathi this time

` @rahulmsd_91 Unpopular opinion: Rahul Tripathi has a bigger IPL legacy than Virat Kohli. Unpopular opinion: Rahul Tripathi has a bigger IPL legacy than Virat Kohli.

samarth @bccinl Hate when guys like Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Aggrawal prove themselves time and again to be good in T20s in IPL and deserving India cap but someone with 4-5 good IPL matches like Venkatesh Iyer somehow gets the Indian cap Hate when guys like Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Aggrawal prove themselves time and again to be good in T20s in IPL and deserving India cap but someone with 4-5 good IPL matches like Venkatesh Iyer somehow gets the Indian cap

Bibhu @Bibhu224

Just watch Rahul Tripathi play



Such a likable guy indeed You want to see happiness in a Cricket match...Just watch Rahul Tripathi playSuch a likable guy indeed You want to see happiness in a Cricket match...Just watch Rahul Tripathi play Such a likable guy indeed ❤️ https://t.co/HuJTjzTB2n

Rahul Tripathi's counter-attack proved to be the difference between two sides

The target of 176 was just about par on a ground that has produced some runfests this season. However, the pitch had something in it for the quicks and KKR had to get early wickets to control the game.

As has been the story this season for SRH, openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma began cautiously. However, Sharma was dismissed early. Williamson played some delightful strokes and threatened to once again play the role of an anchor in the chase.

However, he was castled by Russell and SRH were in a spot of bother. But Rahul Tripathi stepped up and completely swung the momentum, taking the attack to the KKR bowlers.

He took a special liking to Varun Chakravarthy and forced Shreyas Iyer to take the mystery spinner out of the attack. Tripathi's fearless knock of 71 brought the required run-rate well within SRH's reach.

Even after KKR got the swashbuckling right-hander dismissed, Aiden Markram displayed a masterclass on how an innings should be paced in a chase. The South African remained unbeaten on 68* as SRH coasted home with seven wickets in hand and more than a couple of overs to spare.

Edited by Parimal